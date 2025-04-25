 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18235566 Edited 25 April 2025 – 08:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed the position of one of the security cameras in level 9 so it doesn't have a direct view of the computer that can access it.
  • Disabled the command line interface in the generator computers by default.
  • Fixed some animations with root motion for the walking turrets and bots moving them slower than they should or not at all at very high framerates.
  • Fixed the computer's UI showing the icon for the disk drive, a:, in the desktop computers even if they didn't have one.
  • Fixed bottle shards not disappearing after a few seconds as they were supposed to.
  • Fixed the scissor lifts not running over the bots while moving in some circumstances.
  • Fixed a misaligned alarm light in level 13.
  • Fixed some misaligned wall and ceiling textures in the small room in level 7.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit High Entropy: Challenges Content Depot 1389631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link