- Changed the position of one of the security cameras in level 9 so it doesn't have a direct view of the computer that can access it.
- Disabled the command line interface in the generator computers by default.
- Fixed some animations with root motion for the walking turrets and bots moving them slower than they should or not at all at very high framerates.
- Fixed the computer's UI showing the icon for the disk drive, a:, in the desktop computers even if they didn't have one.
- Fixed bottle shards not disappearing after a few seconds as they were supposed to.
- Fixed the scissor lifts not running over the bots while moving in some circumstances.
- Fixed a misaligned alarm light in level 13.
- Fixed some misaligned wall and ceiling textures in the small room in level 7.
Patch 1.3.4
Update notes via Steam Community
High Entropy: Challenges
