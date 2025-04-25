Hello Tactics Fans!

Today you’re getting a small Hotfix Update 3.1!

It contain´s some small UI adjustements and fixes a rare problem that prevented actions from being performed in the live match.

You can find all the changes in the changelog below.

Important: Existing save games can still be continued.

If you encounter any issues, feel free to report them as usual on our Discord server, via email at support@tactics-unlimited.com, or in the Steam discussions.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Your Tactics Unlimited Team

Here are all changes of version 0.1.5.250425:

General

small UI adjustments

New

Bugfix