25 April 2025 Build 18235533 Edited 25 April 2025 – 08:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Tactics Fans!

Today you’re getting a small Hotfix Update 3.1!
It contain´s some small UI adjustements and fixes a rare problem that prevented actions from being performed in the live match.

You can find all the changes in the changelog below.

Important: Existing save games can still be continued.

If you encounter any issues, feel free to report them as usual on our Discord server, via email at support@tactics-unlimited.com, or in the Steam discussions.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Your Tactics Unlimited Team

Here are all changes of version 0.1.5.250425:
General

  • small UI adjustments

New

Bugfix

  • fixed a rare problem that prevented actions from being performed in the match

