After the update that introduced social relationships, the whole team jumped straight into the next big thing: version 0.5, which brings hostile mobs to the mines.

In this Steam post, I’ll walk you through what’s new and how we’re planning to roll out the upcoming content over the next few weeks.

HOSTILE MOBS

The main highlight of this update is the introduction of hostile mobs. Since version 0.1, the only mine in the game featured the Murlusas—a small proof of concept of what enemies in Farlands might be like.

From now until the final version, we’ve got a total of 18 enemies planned—six for each of the three mines in Farlands, each with its own behavior and mechanics.

But for this 0.5 update, you’ll get to meet just four enemies for now: two in Bohr and two in Hafnir.

Every Farlands enemy has been designed with unique behavior—rolling turtles that smash rocks, robots that steal your stuff, crystal bees that hatch from nests and protect them… Each one brings something different to the table. And because of that complexity, we’d rather introduce them slowly and make sure they work well than rush them all in at once and risk things breaking.

So, starting now, we’ll be adding one or two new enemies every couple of weeks until they’re all in the game. This way, we can make sure each one is solid and won’t blow up your game.

NEW MINE – HAFNIR

Alongside these new enemies, you’ll now be able to explore Hafnir Mine, which had been locked until now. Inside, you’ll find 100 levels full of secrets, rewards, and a tragic story—but we’ll leave that part for you to uncover.

This mine uses a unique checkpoint system different from Bohr’s, with mine carts you’ll have to repair using scrap scattered throughout the levels. But just like in Bohr, if you’re feeling bold, you can skip levels and go deeper straight away (at your own risk, of course).

NEW EVENTS

This update also adds 10 new social events: a new piece of the main story, a moment with Hunter in the new mine, and the next step in your relationships with the bachelors and bachelorettes.

The stories of the different characters are evolving in some really exciting ways, and we highly recommend diving into that side of Farlands to get to know them better.

STEAM DECK SUPPORT

It took us a few weeks of headaches and fixes, but Steam has officially certified Steam Deck support. Finally!

We’ll keep improving controller support, menu usability, and we also plan to add features like button remapping in the future. But for now, Farlands is fully playable on Steam Deck, and we’ve earned that coveted green checkmark.

NEW FURNITURE, ACHIEVEMENTS & BUG FIXES

And of course, like every update, version 0.5 brings two new furniture sets, this time inspired by Hafnir. You’ll also find new achievements tied to the added content and a big batch of bug fixes, balancing changes, and general polish—the usual upgrade pack that brings us a little closer to the final version of Farlands.

While everything listed here is already available in the game, due to how we’re handling enemy rollout, this update will unfold gradually over time. We hope you understand that this approach is all about doing what’s best for the long-term health of Farlands. We’d rather give things the time they need than rush them out half-baked.

Thanks so much for your support!