Greetings, Platform Managers!
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the Oversight Depts Update for Drill Core is now live!
You may also consult the full changelog at the conclusion of this memo, or update your game to experience the changes firsthand - just remember that Drill Core inc. holds no liability for disagreeable outcomes, including but not limited to loss of life, due to these new discoveries and technologies.
Oversight Departments Join Drill Core Inc.
Due to the continued growth of the company, Drill Core Inc. has invested in new expansions within our corporate infrastructure, leading to the introduction of new Oversight Departments!
You’ll now be able to select one department from the pre-operational mining screen to monitor your progress and reward you for your achievements. The selected department will gain experience equal to your Division Level, and for every level that department gains, you’ll be rewarded with Technologies or Resources.
Platform Managers will only be able to select one department at a time for these rewards, but there will be no penalty for changing your selection.
These departments include:
-
Department of Unethical Innovations - Pioneering solutions nobody asked for, using technologies nobody approved. If it moves, it’s innovation; if it explodes, it's progress. And yes, we have very good lawyers.
-
Department of Aggressive Negotiations - Why argue when you can intimidate? Our negotiation skills are measured in kilotons. If your conversation doesn't involve explosions, you're doing it wrong.
-
Department of Accidental Safety - We didn't intend to make this place safe—it just kind of happened. Remember, safety isn't our goal; it's a delightful accident.
-
Department of Overly Dramatic Solutions - Never solving problems quietly when they can be solved dramatically. If it doesn't involve explosions, laser beams, or loud speeches, we're not interested.
-
Department of Chaotic Optimization - When something works too well, we're suspicious. Rest assured, we'll fix it until it's just complicated enough to confuse everyone equally.
-
Department of Excessive Wealth - Managing more money than we could possibly need or explain. We're pretty sure it's all legal—well, legal enough. Just enjoy the bonuses and don't ask too many questions.
We look forward to seeing how you implement these new departments and their unique upgrades, Platform Managers, and we hope you’ll take the time to thank the Drill Core Inc. HR Department for all their strenuous efforts in streamlining this restructuring process.
Mineshaft Expansions
As discussed in an earlier company-wide memo, discoveries by the R ‘n’ D Department in a new, thinner type of resolit have enabled them to make alterations to the landing sites of mining platforms, allowing a greater variance in the mine shafts you’ll be able to extract valuable resources from on each planet. Not only will you notice more variety in the shape of the mines themselves, but they’ll also be far wider and deeper than previous shafts.
All mineshafts will become up to 3-4 times wider, and will also be significantly deeper past 150m drilling depth; indestructible resolit now creates much more varied, unique pathways for your miners to navigate, too.
The R ‘n’ D Department have also been hard at work in researching new drilling techniques and technologies, and progress in this area now means that all Platform Managers will now be able to drill deeper on planets, going well beyond the previous maximum of 1000m.
Overall, this should increase the amount of valuable resources you’re able to extract from each planet, and we look forward to seeing an impressive increase in profits from all contracts.
New Block Types
Several new types of blocks have been discovered in both the Cave and Frost Biomes; this includes 4 new Cave Biome blocks and 5 new Frost Biome blocks.
Cave Biome Blocks:
-
Eruption Block - Explodes in a specific direction upon destruction. The explosion deals damage to blocks and living creatures along its path up to the nearest block or within a 2-block radius.
-
Explosive Block - Explodes after a few seconds when HP falls below 10%. Deals damage to living creatures and blocks within a 1-block radius.
-
Geyser Block - Releases a powerful jet of steam and flies in one of four possible directions, killing everything in its path.
-
Black Hole Block - Every so often will create a spacial rift in a block within a 2-block radius, and will after a short period of time pull whatever occupies that space (including your team members) into the black hole.
Frost Biome Blocks:
-
Windwhirl Block - Periodically pushes away other blocks in a 5-block radius in cardinal directions using wind. The pushed block kills everything in its path.
-
Vacuum Block - Periodically activated block that pulls all ore within a 2-block radius towards itself using wind.
-
Cryostone Block - Regenerates over time at the location it was destroyed.
-
Husker Twin Block - Drops half of a monster upon destruction. If another monster half exists on the level, they grow wings, fly toward each other, and merge into a large, dangerous monster.
-
Echo Block - When struck, this block begins to resonate, transmitting the impact to adjacent blocks. Deals 80% of the received damage to blocks in cardinal directions.
For more information and visual reconnaissance of these new Block types, please refer to the official Drill Core Inc. Wiki.
New Aliens
Recent developments have revealed 6 new species of enemies across the Cave, Jungle, and Frost Biomes; you’ll need to prepare accordingly to handle these new species, utilizing your buildings and turrets to ensure optimized performance and minimal loss of life during your contracts.
-
Revigor - Upon death, leaves a cloud that heals nearby enemies.
-
Slinger - Descends, like Arachnor, on a web. Periodically fires webbing at turrets within a radius.
-
Sentrix - Periodically generates a shield with a large radius around itself. Projectiles cannot pass through the shield.
-
Healvok - Starts healing itself if it hasn't received damage for a set amount of time.
-
Iceclaster - Explodes upon death, creating ice "blocks" in the air. These blocks block projectiles, have HP, and take damage similarly to enemies.
-
Raptor - Increases the movement speed of nearby enemies.
Stay diligent out there, Platform Managers! We’re sure you’ll be able to handle the unique set of challenges each of these new aliens poses.
New Buildings and Turrets
Naturally, with the discovery of new types of enemies on Drill Core Inc. planets, the R ‘n’ D Department has been hard at work creating new technologies and upgrades that will assist with the…management of alien lifeforms. These developments include 15 new buildings that offer an assortment of buffers, day- and, night-time abilities, as well as 6 new turret types.
As these technologies are highly confidential and will be unlocked by developing relationships with the relevant Oversight Department, we’re unable to disclose them all, but they include:
New Buildings:
-
Tesla Watchtower - Electrocutes enemies within range, stunning them. Each building operates independently.
-
Nightshifters Post - Releases a certain number of Dwarf soldiers into the mine at night. Each building operates independently.
-
Music Player - Active daytime ability. Select an area where workers receive a speed bonus. Each building increases the effect radius. More beats per minute means more rocks per minute!
New Turrets:
-
Shrapnel Turret - Fires a projectile that explodes upon hitting an enemy, releasing projectiles in all directions.
-
Razor Turret - Shoots blades that pass through enemies. The blade does not disappear upon reaching the attack radius and can bounce off walls a maximum of three times.
-
Gasstorm Turret - Fires gas grenades that explode on impact, creating a gas cloud lasting for a certain number of seconds, and poisoning enemies.
Please utilize these upgrades strategically, Platform Managers - they could make or break your contract, and therefore our profit margins.
Of course, this is far from all that’s incorporated into the new update, and we welcome all employees to review the full changelog at the end of this post for additional details, or to upgrade your version of Drill Core to begin utilizing them immediately.
Best regards,
Drill Core Inc. Board of Directors
Full Changelog:
-
New Level Generation System:
-
Previously, the maximum drilling depth was 1000m. Now, contract depth is unlimited.
-
In the old system, resolite blocks weren't procedurally generated but instead relied on pre-designed layouts. The new generation system generates caves and tunnels by placing resolite, making each contract unique.
-
The levels can now be wider than the platform, and can have a much higher height than before.
-
-
New Blocks:
-
Cave Biome:
-
Eruption Block: A block that explodes in a specific direction upon destruction.
-
Explosive Block: Explodes after a few seconds when HP falls below 10%. Deals damage to living creatures and blocks within a 1-block radius.
-
Geyser Block: Chooses one direction to move into, killing everyone in its path.
-
Black Hole Block:Selects a block within a 2-block radius and sucks it in.
-
-
Frost Biome:
-
Windwhirl Block: Periodically pushes away other blocks in a 5-block radius using wind. The pushed block kills everything in its path.
-
Vacuum Block: Periodically pulls all ore within a 2-block radius towards itself using wind (ore moves toward this block). Only becomes active if there are no other blocks within its 2-block radius.
-
Cryostone Block: A block that regenerates over time at the location it was destroyed.
-
Husker Twin Block: A block that drops half of a monster (Husker) upon destruction. If two halves exist on the level, they fly toward each other, and merge into a dangerous monster.
-
Echo Block: When struck, this block begins to resonate, transmitting 80% of the received damage to adjacent blocks.
-
-
-
New Enemies:
-
Cave Biome:
-
Revigor: Medium-sized enemy. Upon death, leaves a cloud that heals nearby enemies.
-
Slinger: Medium-sized spider enemy. Descends like Arachnor on a web. Periodically fires webbing at turrets within a radius.
-
-
Frost Biome:
-
Sentrix: Large-sized enemy. Periodically generates a shield around itself. All enemies within the radius of this shield are temporarily invulnerable.
-
Healvok: Medium-sized enemy. Starts healing itself if it hasn't received damage for a set amount of time.
-
Sentrix: Large-sized enemy. Explodes upon death, creating ice "blocks" in the air. These blocks block projectiles, have HP, and take damage similarly to enemies.
-
-
Jungle Biome:
- Raptor: Medium-sized enemy. Increases the movement speed of nearby enemies.
-
-
New Events:
-
Gas Emissions: Gas emissions slow down workers.
-
Cave Madness: Night enemies deal increased damage.
-
Temperature Spikes: All dropped ore is freezing. It cannot be delivered.
-
Warming: During the day, underground monsters thaw faster than usual.
-
Insect Swarm: Increased insect activity.
-
Swamp Plague: Infected workers will take increased damage and have reduced speed until the end of the day.
-
Mineral Crystallization: All blocks have reduced durability. Magnetic Anomalies Magnetic anomalies weaken enemies.
-
Hunting Instinct: All guards deal x2 damage until the next morning.
-
-
New Buildings:
-
Mining Watchtower: During the day, fires mines upward.
-
Overdrive Node: For swarmlit accelerates all turrets for the next/current night.
-
Time Warper: Constantly accelerates one turret. You can choose which turret is accelerated.
-
Terrabor Repeller: At night Terrabors will spawn less frequently.
-
Ball Watchtower: Shoots a projectile upward that damages enemies as it passes through them, then falls back into the tower, causing damage on the return path as well.
-
Tesla Watchtower: Electrocutes enemies within range, stunning them.
-
Suppressor: Reduces enemy speed at night.
-
Reincorporator: Revives a deceased worker if charged.
-
Daytime Relay: Accelerates recharge of daytime abilities.
-
Nighttime Relay: Accelerates recharge of nighttime abilities.
-
Nightshifters Post: Releases flying dwarf soldiers into the mine at night.
-
Music Player: Active daytime ability. Select an area where workers receive a speed bonus.
-
G.U.A.R.D. System: Active daytime ability. Launches a drone that attacks enemies in the mine.
-
Abyssal Lance: Active nighttime ability. Fires a powerful laser at the selected point, causing massive single-target damage.
-
Pulse Generator: Active nighttime ability. Emits a pulse that reduces enemy defense within the selected area.
-
-
New Turrets:
-
Razor: Shoots blades that pass through enemies. The blade does not disappear upon reaching the attack radius and can bounce off walls.
-
Harpooner: A harpoon is fired at the target, which attracts the target to the turret. After that, the saws on the turret are activated, which cause damage to the target and the turret holds the target and damaging it.
-
Gasstorm: Turret Fires gas grenades that explode on impact, creating a gas cloud lasting, poisoning enemies.
-
Shrapnel Turret: Fires a projectile that explodes upon hitting an enemy, releasing projectiles in all directions.
-
Voidwheel Turret: Generates a laser that rotates 180 degrees around the turret and back, damaging any enemies it touches.
-
Thunderstrike: Shoots electricity. Upon hitting a target, it stuns with electricity and jumps to the nearest enemy within radius.
-
-
Oversight Departments:
-
You can choose a department that will monitor your progress and reward you for achievements. Most new buildings and turrets are unlocked by leveling up departments. 6 departments have been added:
-
Department of Unethical Innovations
-
Department of Aggressive Negotiations
-
Department of Accidental Safety
-
Department of Overly Dramatic Solutions
-
Department of Chaotic Optimization
-
Department of Excessive Wealth
-
-
-
Other:
-
You can now move the camera left and right.
-
During drilling, the depth range of the platform relative to the surface is shown on the right.
-
The Window mode option is not available on Steam Deck anymore.
-
New main menu background added.
-
Intro video now has voiceover in 4 languages (English, Russian, German, Chinese)
-
Language window is now shown before the intro video on the first game launch.
-
7 new achievements have been added.
-
-
Balance Changes:
-
The number of permanent resources in the mine has been increased by approximately 25%.
-
Terrabor spawn frequency increased by approximately 15%.
-
Terrabor speed increased by approximately 20%.
-
The amount of coal required for drilling increased by 2.
-
The amount of coal on levels increased (from 7 to 10 — the deeper, the more coal appears).
-
The upgrade that boosts worker speed now increases speed by 33% instead of 25% each.
-
Block Revealer radius increased by 50%.
-
Additionally, each new Block Revealer increases the radius by another 50%.
-
Automatic turret damage increased by 25%.
-
Laser Watchtower damage increased from 13 to 15.
-
GUN311 damage increased from 70 to 90 and reload time increased from 5 to 6.6 seconds. Drones turret M2 drone speed decreased from 12 to 10.
-
Dwarf carrier speed increased from 3 to 3.5.
-
Elite carrier speed increased from 3.2 to 3.7.
-
HP of all dwarves has been increased by 15%.
-
