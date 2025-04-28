Greetings, Platform Managers!

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the Oversight Depts Update for Drill Core is now live!

You may also consult the full changelog at the conclusion of this memo, or update your game to experience the changes firsthand - just remember that Drill Core inc. holds no liability for disagreeable outcomes, including but not limited to loss of life, due to these new discoveries and technologies.



Oversight Departments Join Drill Core Inc.

Due to the continued growth of the company, Drill Core Inc. has invested in new expansions within our corporate infrastructure, leading to the introduction of new Oversight Departments!

You’ll now be able to select one department from the pre-operational mining screen to monitor your progress and reward you for your achievements. The selected department will gain experience equal to your Division Level, and for every level that department gains, you’ll be rewarded with Technologies or Resources.

Platform Managers will only be able to select one department at a time for these rewards, but there will be no penalty for changing your selection.



These departments include:

Department of Unethical Innovations - Pioneering solutions nobody asked for, using technologies nobody approved. If it moves, it’s innovation; if it explodes, it's progress. And yes, we have very good lawyers.

Department of Aggressive Negotiations - Why argue when you can intimidate? Our negotiation skills are measured in kilotons. If your conversation doesn't involve explosions, you're doing it wrong.

Department of Accidental Safety - We didn't intend to make this place safe—it just kind of happened. Remember, safety isn't our goal; it's a delightful accident.

Department of Overly Dramatic Solutions - Never solving problems quietly when they can be solved dramatically. If it doesn't involve explosions, laser beams, or loud speeches, we're not interested.

Department of Chaotic Optimization - When something works too well, we're suspicious. Rest assured, we'll fix it until it's just complicated enough to confuse everyone equally.

Department of Excessive Wealth - Managing more money than we could possibly need or explain. We're pretty sure it's all legal—well, legal enough. Just enjoy the bonuses and don't ask too many questions.

We look forward to seeing how you implement these new departments and their unique upgrades, Platform Managers, and we hope you’ll take the time to thank the Drill Core Inc. HR Department for all their strenuous efforts in streamlining this restructuring process.



Mineshaft Expansions

As discussed in an earlier company-wide memo, discoveries by the R ‘n’ D Department in a new, thinner type of resolit have enabled them to make alterations to the landing sites of mining platforms, allowing a greater variance in the mine shafts you’ll be able to extract valuable resources from on each planet. Not only will you notice more variety in the shape of the mines themselves, but they’ll also be far wider and deeper than previous shafts.

All mineshafts will become up to 3-4 times wider, and will also be significantly deeper past 150m drilling depth; indestructible resolit now creates much more varied, unique pathways for your miners to navigate, too.

The R ‘n’ D Department have also been hard at work in researching new drilling techniques and technologies, and progress in this area now means that all Platform Managers will now be able to drill deeper on planets, going well beyond the previous maximum of 1000m.

Overall, this should increase the amount of valuable resources you’re able to extract from each planet, and we look forward to seeing an impressive increase in profits from all contracts.

New Block Types

Several new types of blocks have been discovered in both the Cave and Frost Biomes; this includes 4 new Cave Biome blocks and 5 new Frost Biome blocks.

Cave Biome Blocks:

Eruption Block - Explodes in a specific direction upon destruction. The explosion deals damage to blocks and living creatures along its path up to the nearest block or within a 2-block radius.

Explosive Block - Explodes after a few seconds when HP falls below 10%. Deals damage to living creatures and blocks within a 1-block radius.

Geyser Block - Releases a powerful jet of steam and flies in one of four possible directions, killing everything in its path.

Black Hole Block - Every so often will create a spacial rift in a block within a 2-block radius, and will after a short period of time pull whatever occupies that space (including your team members) into the black hole.

Frost Biome Blocks:

Windwhirl Block - Periodically pushes away other blocks in a 5-block radius in cardinal directions using wind. The pushed block kills everything in its path.

Vacuum Block - Periodically activated block that pulls all ore within a 2-block radius towards itself using wind.

Cryostone Block - Regenerates over time at the location it was destroyed.

Husker Twin Block - Drops half of a monster upon destruction. If another monster half exists on the level, they grow wings, fly toward each other, and merge into a large, dangerous monster.

Echo Block - When struck, this block begins to resonate, transmitting the impact to adjacent blocks. Deals 80% of the received damage to blocks in cardinal directions.

For more information and visual reconnaissance of these new Block types, please refer to the official Drill Core Inc. Wiki.



New Aliens

Recent developments have revealed 6 new species of enemies across the Cave, Jungle, and Frost Biomes; you’ll need to prepare accordingly to handle these new species, utilizing your buildings and turrets to ensure optimized performance and minimal loss of life during your contracts.

Revigor - Upon death, leaves a cloud that heals nearby enemies.

Slinger - Descends, like Arachnor, on a web. Periodically fires webbing at turrets within a radius.

Sentrix - Periodically generates a shield with a large radius around itself. Projectiles cannot pass through the shield.

Healvok - Starts healing itself if it hasn't received damage for a set amount of time.

Iceclaster - Explodes upon death, creating ice "blocks" in the air. These blocks block projectiles, have HP, and take damage similarly to enemies.

Raptor - Increases the movement speed of nearby enemies.

Stay diligent out there, Platform Managers! We’re sure you’ll be able to handle the unique set of challenges each of these new aliens poses.

New Buildings and Turrets

Naturally, with the discovery of new types of enemies on Drill Core Inc. planets, the R ‘n’ D Department has been hard at work creating new technologies and upgrades that will assist with the…management of alien lifeforms. These developments include 15 new buildings that offer an assortment of buffers, day- and, night-time abilities, as well as 6 new turret types.

As these technologies are highly confidential and will be unlocked by developing relationships with the relevant Oversight Department, we’re unable to disclose them all, but they include:

New Buildings:

Tesla Watchtower - Electrocutes enemies within range, stunning them. Each building operates independently.

Nightshifters Post - Releases a certain number of Dwarf soldiers into the mine at night. Each building operates independently.

Music Player - Active daytime ability. Select an area where workers receive a speed bonus. Each building increases the effect radius. More beats per minute means more rocks per minute!

New Turrets:

Shrapnel Turret - Fires a projectile that explodes upon hitting an enemy, releasing projectiles in all directions.

Razor Turret - Shoots blades that pass through enemies. The blade does not disappear upon reaching the attack radius and can bounce off walls a maximum of three times.

Gasstorm Turret - Fires gas grenades that explode on impact, creating a gas cloud lasting for a certain number of seconds, and poisoning enemies.

Please utilize these upgrades strategically, Platform Managers - they could make or break your contract, and therefore our profit margins.

Of course, this is far from all that’s incorporated into the new update, and we welcome all employees to review the full changelog at the end of this post for additional details, or to upgrade your version of Drill Core to begin utilizing them immediately.

For real-time corporate updates, follow Drill Core Inc. on Twitter and TikTok, or join our corporate communications channel on Discord, where we can discuss together how to best build a better galaxy, one core at a time!

Best regards,

Drill Core Inc. Board of Directors

Full Changelog: