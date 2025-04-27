Greetings, fellow Mahjong enjoyers!

The April update we teased last week here has finally dropped! Besides that, we’ve optimized and tweaked several issues that affected gameplay. Check out the patch notes below for all the juicy details (and the dev’s yapping)!

This update is on the bigger side, so a bug or two may still be hiding in the code. Please (pretty please) join our Discord to report any issue you encounter. It means a lot to us!

V0.3.0.0-EA PATCH NOTES

New Additions

1.New Wooden Tile Material and its matching Artifacts.

2.New feature: you can now view all discarded tiles.

3.Dozens of fresh Entry Events.

4.Added Artifact Crafting System: now put certain Artifacts and their counterparts next to each other in your Artifact inventory to automatically combine them into a more powerful Artifact.

5.Over 10 Crafted Artifacts, including “Sentient Weathervane” and “Yin-Yang Nunchucks”.

6.New universal Artifacts: “Golden Seed,” “Long Saw,” “Koch Snowflake,” & “Spring-Loaded Hand”.

7.New Gadgets: “Bird Whistle,” “Scale,” & “Fishing Rod”.

8.Boss-battle theme

9.New Fans: “All Pairs,” “All Simples,” “Seven Pairs,” plus a hidden type.

Optimizations

1.The game over screen now shows your top three rarest Fans instead of just one.

Dev note: We increased it to three because sometimes you nail multiple cool plays.

2.Refreshed sound effects for many Gadgets.

3.Sharper coin visuals and jingles.

4.Smoother scoring animations for Tiles, Hand, and Artifacts.

5.Polished numerous in-game text descriptions.

Balance Adjustments

Artifacts

1.Blue Orizuru: +1 coin when the pair is Dot Tile.

2.Green Orizuru: +60 points when the pair is Bamboo Tile.

3.Red Orizuru: Fan bonus changed from +4 to +5.

4.Kaleidoscope: Changed “×3 Fan when you have Numbered Tiles of three suits and no Honor Tiles” to “×3 Fan when your hand contains exactly three distinct Tile types”.

5.Shopping Trolley: Rarity changed from Common to Rare.

6.Compass: Fan bonus increased from +10 to +12.

7.Origami Bear: Fu bonus increased from 60 to 70 when upgrading.

8.Encyclopedia: Fan cap increased from 20 to 30.

9.Ouroboros Necklace: Playing 1 and 9 together in a Set converts them into Aka Tiles.

10.Golden Scythe: Reward 2 coins when destroying tiles that contain green.

11.Burning Pact: Raised the activation thresholds from 550/400/250 to 600/400/300.

Other Tweaks

1.Slightly higher chance to find Rare Artifacts in Zhou's Store in the East Wind Circle.

2.Cloud Gloves, the Schemer Mahjong exclusive Gadget, can now be used 5 times. Dev note: We know Schemer Mahjong can feel punishing early on; extra gloves should help you get comfortable.

3.Raised prices for two Gadgets: Camera and Sewing Kit.

4.Chrysanthemums from Flower Tiles now retrigger Material pairs properly.

5.Non-epic Tile Materials from Howling Mountain drop in price.

6.Slightly lowered the target score for boss fights in Heaven.

7.Reduced Obsession threshold in the Malice-Sawmill to help smaller hands compete at high ascension.

Bug Fixes

1.Artifact Ghost-Sealed Fulu now correctly highlights matching tiles.

2.Fixed abnormal interaction between the Corrupt Crystal Ball Artifact and Mo Tiles.

3.Fixed the bug that Bamboo Shoot Artifact was triggering under unwanted conditions.

4.Fixed a freeze caused by incorrect interaction between the Star Ring Artifact and the 7-Pairs hand.

5.Fixed the “A Flower Bed’ Entry event failing to grant the “Fisherman, woodcutter, farmer, and scholar” reward.

6.Fixed the bug where you cannot unlock achievements on macOS.

The Aotenjo Development Team