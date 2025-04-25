 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18235254 Edited 25 April 2025 – 18:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear captains,

A new patch for version 2025.1.1 is now available, featuring a few additional fixes following the earlier public test.

Thank you to everyone who participated in testing and provided valuable feedback!

Localization:

  • Czech localization update by Spid3rCZ.

Crew:

  • Fix: It was not possible to assign a sailor to watch over valves on Type IIA and Type IID U-Boats.

Simulation:

  • Fix: T5 torpedoes that lost their target could get stuck in a vertical orientation.

UI:

  • Fix: On some systems, a "x0009" text string appeared instead of tabs in a radio message about the war with the U.S.
  • Fix: After closing a recruitment UI and going back to a dialogue with a recruitment officer, there were additional UI elements present there that shouldn't be there. It was possible to break the state of UI a bit by interacting with these elements.

Modding:

  • Fix: Resolved an inspector error related to the Hull component in the editor.

Graphics:

  • Red lighting inside the boat no longer makes the screen brighter inside submarine pens, since it was making them too bright.
  • Fix: After loading a save file with U-Boat already docked in a submarine pen, certain lights inside the pen that should cast dynamic shadows were having shadows disabled.

General:

  • Added a loading screen hint explaining that the crew will automatically open the main hatch for better ventilation in good weather, along with instructions on how to disable this behavior.
  • Fix: After loading a save file from the main menu and then loading another save file with a different type of U-Boat, 15000x time compression could become unavailable until the game was restarted.
  • Fix: NPC U-Boats could in certain circumstances try to dock in the same spot as the player after loading a save file with U-Boat already docked inside a submarine pen.
  • Fix: Addressed several issues that could degrade game performance.
  • Fix (regression of 2025.1.1 Patch 1): In some cases, it was not possible to rotate the periscope, UZO, or binoculars up or down within their normal range.
  • Fix: The camera could switch to the wrong person after exiting the radio screen in specific circumstances.
  • Fix: Various minor technical improvements.

Yours,
DWS

Changed files in this update

Windows UBOAT Content Depot 494841
  • Loading history…
DLC 3129990 Depot 3129990
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link