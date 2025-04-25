Dear captains,

A new patch for version 2025.1.1 is now available, featuring a few additional fixes following the earlier public test.

Thank you to everyone who participated in testing and provided valuable feedback!

Localization:

Czech localization update by Spid3rCZ.

Crew:

Fix: It was not possible to assign a sailor to watch over valves on Type IIA and Type IID U-Boats.

Simulation:

Fix: T5 torpedoes that lost their target could get stuck in a vertical orientation.

UI:

Fix: On some systems, a "x0009" text string appeared instead of tabs in a radio message about the war with the U.S.

Fix: After closing a recruitment UI and going back to a dialogue with a recruitment officer, there were additional UI elements present there that shouldn't be there. It was possible to break the state of UI a bit by interacting with these elements.

Modding:

Fix: Resolved an inspector error related to the Hull component in the editor.

Graphics:

Red lighting inside the boat no longer makes the screen brighter inside submarine pens, since it was making them too bright.

Fix: After loading a save file with U-Boat already docked in a submarine pen, certain lights inside the pen that should cast dynamic shadows were having shadows disabled.

General:

Added a loading screen hint explaining that the crew will automatically open the main hatch for better ventilation in good weather, along with instructions on how to disable this behavior.

Fix: After loading a save file from the main menu and then loading another save file with a different type of U-Boat, 15000x time compression could become unavailable until the game was restarted.

Fix: NPC U-Boats could in certain circumstances try to dock in the same spot as the player after loading a save file with U-Boat already docked inside a submarine pen.

Fix: Addressed several issues that could degrade game performance.

Fix (regression of 2025.1.1 Patch 1): In some cases, it was not possible to rotate the periscope, UZO, or binoculars up or down within their normal range.

Fix: The camera could switch to the wrong person after exiting the radio screen in specific circumstances.

Fix: Various minor technical improvements.

Yours,

DWS