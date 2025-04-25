 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18235200 Edited 25 April 2025 – 08:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players, the official version of "Magic Rune Stone” is finally coming to you!
In the official version, you can experience:

Official version content:
5 playable characters
36 general skills 65 character-specific skills
143 pieces of equipment
23 monsters 6 bosses
30 blessings
16 monster entries
8 blessing bonds
Difficulty challenge, 63 difficulty gradients
“Survivors mode”
3 difficulties and endless mode
13 artifacts
50 artifact components


Subsequent update content:
Final battle
New boss, new mode, new system
Assistance system: 9 assisting characters

Magic Rune Stone is the result of our hard work. I hope you like it and I hope you could recommend it to your friends. Thank you very much for your support!

Magic Rune Stone Team

