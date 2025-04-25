Dear players, the official version of "Magic Rune Stone” is finally coming to you!

In the official version, you can experience:

Official version content:

5 playable characters

36 general skills 65 character-specific skills

143 pieces of equipment

23 monsters 6 bosses

30 blessings

16 monster entries

8 blessing bonds

Difficulty challenge, 63 difficulty gradients

“Survivors mode”

3 difficulties and endless mode

13 artifacts

50 artifact components





Subsequent update content:

Final battle

New boss, new mode, new system

Assistance system: 9 assisting characters

Magic Rune Stone is the result of our hard work. I hope you like it and I hope you could recommend it to your friends. Thank you very much for your support!

Magic Rune Stone Team