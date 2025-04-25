Dear players, the official version of "Magic Rune Stone” is finally coming to you!
In the official version, you can experience:
Official version content:
5 playable characters
36 general skills 65 character-specific skills
143 pieces of equipment
23 monsters 6 bosses
30 blessings
16 monster entries
8 blessing bonds
Difficulty challenge, 63 difficulty gradients
“Survivors mode”
3 difficulties and endless mode
13 artifacts
50 artifact components
Subsequent update content:
Final battle
New boss, new mode, new system
Assistance system: 9 assisting characters
Magic Rune Stone is the result of our hard work. I hope you like it and I hope you could recommend it to your friends. Thank you very much for your support!
Magic Rune Stone Team
