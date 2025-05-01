This time, Jack and Jill find themselves in a state overwhelmed by neglect and disrepair! When scrap metal clogs the streets and polluted springs threaten wildlife, a bold gubernatorial candidate named Sophia volunteers to attempt to transform despair into hope—but she’s not alone!

Join Jack, Jill, and Sophia as you journey through beautifully crafted landscapes, clear debris from abandoned roads, repair railroads, and restore neglected parks. Every task is a stepping stone towards a brighter future!

Along the way, you’ll meet a quirky cast of characters and find yourself facing off against corrupt officials and crafty bandits.

Do you have what it takes to clean up the state, restore nature’s beauty, and win the hearts of the people? Download and play today to ignite a revolution of hope and rebuild a community that’s been forgotten and ignored for too long!

GAME FEATURES:

60 levels to complete

Step-by-step level guide

Catchy downloadable Original Soundtrack

Beautiful desktop wallpapers

Collectible owls

Unlock improvements and add bonuses to the level

Loads of achievements

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3637060