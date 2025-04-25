【逻辑修复】
· 修复了旧版本存档，英雄【艾文】无法进行委托的问题
· 修复了英雄【张伟】在向徘徊中的勇者派发奶茶时，导致勇者永远徘徊的问题
· 修复了新增冒险物品没有正确显示来源的问题
· 修复了【机关密道】、【沙地深处】在触发科技时勇者卡住的问题
0.9.0.0.250425 修复补丁
【逻辑修复】
