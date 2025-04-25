Today we're bringing you a minor update for minor quality of life improvements and bug fixes, many thanks for the patience and we hope that these changes make the experience smoother and more accessible for everyone.
Patch notes
[System Improvements]
Asset used for the tutorial replaced to avoid confusions
Spawn location re-positioned closer to the wreck when Tutorial is not selected
Updated name for Lifeboat davit
Updated excursion limit on stern area
Improved collisions for more smoother viewing of the hull
Updated UI value controls
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed: Performance issues on stern section due to collision geometry.
Fixed: Sound beep when volume is at zero.
Fixed: Overlapping in voiceover when completing the last scanning objective
Fixed: Game Runs now in Fullscreen mode from start
Fixed: video quality settings, audio settings and camera sensitivity settings are now saved between game sessions
Many thanks,
-The Team at Magellan
Changed files in this update