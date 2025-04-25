I'm happy to announce that just a few minutes ago, version 1.14 of the game was released! This update features significantly improved translations. The algorithms used to generate descriptions for cards and inventory items have been completely overhauled, and professional translators were brought in to handle the localization. So from now on, playing should be much more comfortable and immersive.

But that’s not all — the new version now includes support for Turkish and Brazilian Portuguese languages. So don’t wait, dive right in!

In addition, parts of the user interface have been reworked, and a few minor bugs have been fixed.

If the language you’ve been playing in had issues with awkward or broken translations, be sure to give the updated version a try. Not every tiny issue has been fixed — in some cases, the game’s code simply doesn’t support complex grammar structures — but overall, the experience should now be significantly smoother and more enjoyable.