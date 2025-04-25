 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18234947 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aircraft

  • MiG-23 (all variants) — a bug that caused the radar to constantly cycle modes when faced horizontally whilst in horizontal flight with gyro stabilization switched off has been fixed. (Rеport).

Locations and Missions

  • Mozdok, Flanders — a bug that caused some of the buildings to not have any collision has been fixed. The missions on these locations are available again in random battles. (Report).

Interface

  • A bug that caused the Secondary Weapons menu to not scroll when controlling the cursor using the d-pad on the gamepad has been fixed.

Other

  • A bug that sometimes caused the game to freeze when switching to a vehicle with a Marketplace camouflage has been fixed. (Report).

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

