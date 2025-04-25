Aircraft

MiG-23 (all variants) — a bug that caused the radar to constantly cycle modes when faced horizontally whilst in horizontal flight with gyro stabilization switched off has been fixed. (Rеport).

Locations and Missions

Mozdok, Flanders — a bug that caused some of the buildings to not have any collision has been fixed. The missions on these locations are available again in random battles. (Report).

Interface

A bug that caused the Secondary Weapons menu to not scroll when controlling the cursor using the d-pad on the gamepad has been fixed.

Other

A bug that sometimes caused the game to freeze when switching to a vehicle with a Marketplace camouflage has been fixed. (Report).

