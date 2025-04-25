Hello players,

It has been three days since the launch of Desperate Place, and after receiving your valuable feedback, the development team will be rolling out the following updates:

Major Adjustments

Greatly reduced the attack range of the Sieger, in order to alleviate negative gameplay experiences when defending against it with tower formations.

Enhanced the range growth of various towers upon upgrading.

Adjusted the positioning of certain defense towers on some maps.

Balance Adjustments

Increased the HP of all towers to a certain extent.

Changed the tower type at the endpoint of the β-2 area.

Extended the smoke duration of the T660 Deceiver-type robot.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the tutorial level could become stuck during progression.

We would like to thank all the players who purchased Desperate Place for your support and constructive criticism. The development team remains committed to delivering a high-quality game experience. We're always listening and will continue to work hard to bring you even better gameplay.

Enjoy the game!