Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues and applied balance adjustments based on player feedback.

General

Offline lobbies will no longer display a room code when restarted

Audio

New sound effects added to Pneumatic Launcher

Items

Bug Fixes

Only including unlisted/notable ones:

Issue where using the pneumatic launcher when an enemy submarine had a destroyed system would softlock the user has been fixed

Players should no longer get locked to consoles

Fixed issue were Torpedo/Mine Bay hatches randomly couldn't be reloaded

Water pump gauge needle now displays correctly, uses full gauge to display water level

Enemies can no longer target and attack each other

Can no longer retreat from final boss battle

Microphone list now updates when a new microphone is added

Restart button now displays in the death screen for host

Lots of localization fixes

Pneumatic Launcher fixes

Lag spike from entering outposts fixed

Lag spike from fighting first submarine fixed