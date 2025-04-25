Attention Divers,
We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues and applied balance adjustments based on player feedback.
General
-
Clam Swarm hitpoints reduced: 200 -> 150
-
Offline lobbies will no longer display a room code when restarted
Audio
-
Harpoon Submarine combat track updated
-
New sound effects added to Pneumatic Launcher
Items
-
Dreams of Meat stack size increased: 4 -> 6
-
Dreams of Greens stack size increased: 4 -> 6
-
Canned Tubeworms stack size increased: 3 -> 5
-
Tinned Fishmeal stack size increased: 3 -> 5
-
Medical Kit stack size increased: 1 -> 2
-
Small Medical Kit stack size increased: 2 -> 4
-
Harbour Lights stack size increased: 4 -> 6
-
Scrap weight increased: 0 -> 0.1
-
Knife weight increased: 0 -> 3
-
Sledgehammer weight increased: 0 -> 3
-
Oxygen tank price decreased: $18 -> $12
Bug Fixes
-
Only including unlisted/notable ones:
-
Issue where using the pneumatic launcher when an enemy submarine had a destroyed system would softlock the user has been fixed
-
Players should no longer get locked to consoles
-
Fixed issue were Torpedo/Mine Bay hatches randomly couldn't be reloaded
-
Water pump gauge needle now displays correctly, uses full gauge to display water level
-
Enemies can no longer target and attack each other
-
Can no longer retreat from final boss battle
-
Microphone list now updates when a new microphone is added
-
Restart button now displays in the death screen for host
-
Lots of localization fixes
-
Pneumatic Launcher fixes
-
Lag spike from entering outposts fixed
-
Lag spike from fighting first submarine fixed
-
Fixed issue with minimal liability achievement
Known Issues with incoming Hotfixes
-
Players become invisible after exiting enemy submarine if two players use the pneumatic torpedo at the same time
-
Host unable to re-enter submarine after dying and editing piloting room at a store
-
Items can be duplicated by lockers
-
Desync issues can occur after lobby restarts and rejoins
-
Disconnections can occur when changing graphics settings
-
Player can fall through the map if left in store and sub has moved to the next node
-
Some missing UI language strings
We'll continue to monitor any issues that come up and address any feedback from the community.
Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!
Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.
- Targon Studios
