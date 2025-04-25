Changes to 15-Curse

The previous 15-Curse increased only enemy ATK, which didn’t reflect the unique characteristics of each stage.

Now, enemy Spikes, Poison, and other mechanics will also increase to better reflect each stage’s identity.

macOS Support

We now support macOS! Although it has passed internal testing, please let us know if you encounter any bugs.

Changes

• Shooter Marten: New effect

• Ballista Tortoise: Exclusive artifact effect changed

• Woodpecker: Now recovers HP equal to ATK

• Hipe Hopes: Cost increased

• Encouraging Feather: Cost increased

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where curse-related stat boosts were not properly applied to “created” enemies

• Fixed an issue where the curse effect that increases shop prices didn’t stack correctly with the artifact “Club”

• Fixed an issue in the “Rowdy Cave” event where artifacts like “Picnic Basket” did not refresh properly when units were removed or re-recruited

• Fixed an issue where the artifact “Cracked Egg” did not trigger correctly with the Relentless Elf’s “Thrifty Hunting” skill