Dear subjects,

Thanks for all your support and feedback, we bring you the latest update based on them.

[Performance Improvements and New Features]

Added save functionality

Enhanced background images for selected events

Added new portrait for protagonist upon becoming Religious Leader

Added new portrait when gifting accessories to Maggie and raising her tier

Added portraits for Nawfal and protagonist as Vizier (only available in Abdul storyline)

Added portrait for Inal upon becoming a Freeman

Added portrait for Nayla upon becoming a new wife

Added different portraits for Shama based on whether she becomes a lord

Disabled right-click card placement while inventory is open

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where Fatuna or Zaki would leave if the other became King of Flames

Fixed an issue where dice attribute requirements didn't match their descriptions during a check in the Heroic Act of Dragonslaying event

Fixed an issue where subsequent text would not appear after dying from the Rod of Life during the Noble Hospitality event

Fixed an issue where the tax collector would still appear at Court after death

Fixed an issue where removing madness with the Confused Learning Machine had no penalties

Fixed an issue where Habib would seek revenge if Maggie became King of Flames

