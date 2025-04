Dear Players and Friends,

The 2D pixel-art platform puzzle game "Switch Box" is now officially available on Steam!

We hope you enjoy this unique journey of logic and creativity.

If you’re interested, feel free to:

**- Try the Game Demo

Add the game to your Steam wishlist

Share your gameplay experiences

Report any issues or feedback**

Thank you for embarking on this adventure with us!

— Developer: 鲁搬三试