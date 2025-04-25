- Control configuration available. Controls can now be customized.
- New achievements.
- New skills for Wizard and Sorceress.
- New skill for Warrior and Guardian. Trainer Challenge.
- Improved NPC and event menus on the map.
- Fixed fullscreen mode.
- Fixed the death screen.
- Fixed item placement in multiplayer mode when the item is already on the ground.
Version 0.803
