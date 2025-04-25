 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18234292 Edited 25 April 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Control configuration available. Controls can now be customized.
  • New achievements.
  • New skills for Wizard and Sorceress.
  • New skill for Warrior and Guardian. Trainer Challenge.
  • Improved NPC and event menus on the map.
  • Fixed fullscreen mode.
  • Fixed the death screen.
  • Fixed item placement in multiplayer mode when the item is already on the ground.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2661491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link