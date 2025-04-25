 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18234277 Edited 25 April 2025 – 07:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This minor hotfix addresses input responsiveness and improves clarity when adjusting graphics settings.

Fixes & Improvements
  • Added a warning message when changing upscaler settings

Thank you for your continued feedback and support!

