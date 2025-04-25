 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18234274 Edited 25 April 2025 – 19:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Functionality

    • IDPA WSB, you can now hide logos

    • When changing height of TargetsUSA stand, attached paper targets will change accordingly

    • Added number of points to IPSC template

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed COPY-PASTE now will show correct image for AD objects

    • Fixed UNDO/REDO bug

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701371
macOS English Depot 1701373
