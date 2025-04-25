-
New Functionality
IDPA WSB, you can now hide logos
When changing height of TargetsUSA stand, attached paper targets will change accordingly
Added number of points to IPSC template
Bug Fixes
Fixed COPY-PASTE now will show correct image for AD objects
Fixed UNDO/REDO bug
