

It's officially been half a year since MASH VP! Re:VISION released into early access.

As a token of our appreciation to all of our users who have supported us since then, we will be holding a Half Year Anniversary event; in the form of 2 big content updates!

We have a lot of content in this update; new songs and Mashup Tracks, a limited time event for Golden Week for both active VIRTUAL PATH's, and the long awaited implementation of Offline Mode.

New Song Additions



The following song has been added to Free Mode:

PUPA / モリモリあつし （Unlocked at Player Level 13）

New Mashup Tracks

Part 1 (4/25/2025 Update)

The first part of our 2 part Half Anniversary Event adds the following Mashup Tracks:

Save The Night × Find My Future （Unlocked at Player Level 11）

グライダー × Never cry for you （Unlocked at Player Level 12）

Etude op10-12 -NAOKI Remix- × WINTER DREAM “Winter” RV297 /Antonio Vivaldi （Unlocked at Player Level 18）

Part 2 (5/2/2025 Update)

The second part of our Half Anniversary Event will add the following Mashup Tracks:

時計台の記憶 -reminiscence- × グライダー （Unlocked at Player Level 14）

Etude op10-12 -NAOKI Remix- × PARADiGM SHiFT （Unlocked at Player Level 16）

A new 3 Song Mashup



In our second update in this event (on 5/2/2025), the following 3 song Mashup Track will be added to Mashup Mode:

Blue Spinel × off duty × RED RAVE 2025（Unlocked at Player Level 20）

Offline Mode Addition



Responding to player feedback, the first update of this event (on 4/25/2025) will add Offline Mode to MASH VP! Re:VISION. We hope that this allows everyone to enjoy MASH VP! to the fullest!

Even if you are unable to connect to the server, the game will be playable for 7 days after your last successful login to the server.

If your connection to the server is interrupted during play, the game will automatically switch to Offline Mode.

All scores achieved while offline will be automatically synchronized to the server upon reconnection to the server.

When the game is able to reconnect to the server again, it will automatically switch back to Online Mode.

※In order to use Offline Mode, the game client must be updated to ver1.2.0 or later, and you must connect to the server at least one time.

※If you do not log in for more than 7 days, then you must reconnect to the server before being able to play again.

VIRTUAL PATH BOOST Campaign



During the following time periods, the following VIRTUAL PATHs will have multipliers applied to points rewarded:

Chrono Circle PATH

Period: 4/25/2025 ~ 5/7/2025

※The daily limit for this PATH will also be removed during this time.

conflict PATH

Period: 4/25/2025 ~ 4/30/2025

VIRTUAL PATH BOOST Details

A 3x multiplier will be applied to points gained for the first 5 plays each day on each VIRTUAL PATH.

A 2x multiplier will be applied to each play beyond that.

※The daily song for each day will be reset at 5AM JST each day.

DLC Bundle Sale Announcement

During the period listed below, we will be having a sale on a DLC bundle for MASH VP! Re:VISION:

Will be applied on the bundle containing the full game, DLC1 and DLC2.

Period: 4/25/2025 ~ 5/6/2025

※This sale applies only to this bundle, and not each individual DLC.

New Features and Improvements

The list of songs in the Recommend Category in Free Mode has been updated.

Taking into account song selection trends, some of the songs in this category have been switched out for different songs.

The REDUCE SHIFT EFFECT option in the Advanced Settings -> DISPLAY OPTION menu, has been changed to SHIFT EFFECT STRENGTH.

This option affects the camera movement caused by Shift Notes, so you can adjust it to your liking; whether you want to go for peak visibility, or a more immersive experience.

This new setting has 3 selectable levels to it:

NORMAL （New・On by Default）

Further reduces the movement caused by Shift Notes (more than HIGH). Also adds effects behind the lanes in order to increase visibility.

This setting is designed to prioritize visibility of the notes during play.

HIGH

Removes the quick camera jolting movements and reduces camera sway. Also reduces the amount of effects overall.

This setting is the same as setting the previously named REDUCE SHIFT EFFECT to ON.

DYNAMIC

This setting maximizes camera movement from Shift Notes for a more dynamic experience.

This setting is the same as setting the previously named REDUCE SHIFT EFFECT to OFF.

As of this update, the default setting for this will be NORMAL.

If you want to use what was the previously default setting, please change this to HIGH.

Bugfixes