👑 04/28 (Tue) Update Details

Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.

‘King Arthur: Legends Rise Update 🔥

This update will reveal the new content and new legendary hero hinted at in the Scout Report!

Various events have also been prepared! Check below for more details💨

■ New Content

(1) Hall of Conquerors

A new content, ‘Hall of Conquerors’, has been added to the Restricted Area.

It consists of 3 dungeons, and the dungeon composition changes every Season.

You can earn various rewards, including ‘Memory Rudiment’, and their distribution depends on the highest damage record achieved within a limited number of turns.

Compete with other players for the best record of the season and earn additional rewards based on your position.

* The ‘Hall of Conquerors’ will open on 04/30 (Wed) 00:00 (UTC). You must clear Main Story [Hard Mode 3-7] to unlock this content.

Each hero has a specific ‘Memory Rudiment’, and you can summon that hero once a certain amount of the new item.

Daily Missions and Achievements related to the Hall of Conquerors will be added to the game.

🔗 Check out the [[CM Tips] Hall of Conquerors]

(2) New Hero Power Up Content ‘Level Breakthrough’

A new system has been added to allow the expansion of a Hero’s Max Level.

The Breakthrough Level increases based on each Tier of the Chivalry Oaths, 1 Level per Tier. In total, the Max Level of a Hero can be expanded up to Lv.70 (considering Chivalry Tier 10).

Once you level up a hero to Lv.60, a ‘Breakthrough’ button will replace the ‘Power Up’ button in the Hero Management screen.

The criteria to Breakthrough will be displayed in the Power Up screen of heroes that can go through breakthrough.

* Clear Main Story [Hard Mode 5-7] to be able to use Breakthrough.

Royal Road ‘Path of Transcendence’ will be added for breakthrough level achievements.

(3) Special Summon ‘Wishlist’ System

Select 4 heroes, and once reach a guaranteed summon you will have a chance of 1/4 to summon one of them.

Once you add heroes to your Wishlist, the remaining Legendary heroes not included in it will not be summoned in regular or guaranteed summons.

If you don’t add any heroes to it, the current rules for the Special Summon will be applied when summoning.

(4) Rate Up Summon Mileage Reward System

x20 Reward: Legendary Talisman Selection Chest x5

x45 Reward: Legendary Tome Selection Chest x5

x70 Reward: Legendary Talisman Selection Chest x10

x100 Reward: Legendary Tome Selection Chest x10

■ New Additions[/b]

[Clan War] Lord Notice Function

[Clan War] Enhance Foothold Function (when enhancing a Foothold, Contribution will be earned, and a chat notification will be sent)

[Equipment] ‘Sell Items’ Function Addition to the Repeat Battle Results Screen

■ New Events

[Events that start after the 04/28 (Mon) Maintenance]

① New Legendary Hero ‘Caliburn Arthur’ Rate Up Summon

* New heroes will only be available through the Rate Up Summon.* It will not be possible to obtain Charlotte through other Summon Tickets (Legendary Hero Summon Selection Ticket, Legendary Hero Summon Ticket, Rare - Legendary Summon Ticket, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.

New Relics will only be available through the Rate Up Summon.** It will not be possible to obtain the newly released Relics through other Summons (Relic Summons, Relic Summon Tickets, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.

② Caliburn Arthur Event Dungeon

③ Stamina Consumption Event

④ Arena Challenge Event

⑤ Raid Bounty: Gorgos

[Events that start on 04/30 (Wed) 01:00]

① Conquest: Caliburn Arthur

② Hall of Conquerors: Hrungnir Conquest Event

③ Hall of Conquerors: Talos Conquest Event

🔗 Check out the [Ongoing Events Notice]

■ Improvements

Skill Order Settings ‘Detailed Settings’ System

When running Auto-Battle, you can now set up to 5 Skills for heroes to use in specific order, instead of a priority-based setting.

[Power Up Dungeon] Burning Land Stamina Requirements Reduction



[Special Shop] Item Removal

① Arena Shop

· Uncommon EXP Potion

· Uncommon Mana Orb

· Uncommon Star Seed

· Uncommon Talisman Chest

· Uncommon Tome Chest

② Clan Shop

· Statue Chest (Uncommon)

· Awakening Stone Chest (Uncommon)

③ Clan War Shop

· Mythic Moonlight Lakestone

· Frost Relic Summon Ticket

· Flame Relic Summon Ticket

④ Forbidden Dungeon Shop

· Set Equipment Crafting Material Selection Chest (Legendary)

· Set Equipment Crafting Material Selection Chest (Mythic)

· Equipment Crafting Support Selection Chest

· Statue Chest (Rare)

· Statue Chest (Legendary)

· Awakening Stone Chest (Rare)

· Awakening Stone Chest (Legendary)

· Simple Catalyst

Shard Shop Stock List Renewal

Rate Up Summon Ticket, Legendary Master Memory Stone will be added,

and Common Grade Hero’s Memory Stones, default Relic Shards, and default element Relics will not appear.

Clan War

① Allow going back to the Ally’s Field after using the replay function.

② Makes leaving a Clan, and expelling Clan members possible during the Calculation Period.

[Forbidden Dungeon]

① A [Clear Highest Record] button will be added so that you clear the highest level you achieved even if you select a Floor you have not cleared yet.

② Shows the number of Forbidden Dungeon Tickets owned from outside the dungeon.

Equipment Dungeon:

‘Shattered Shield of Belgor’ will be added to Nest of Yskalhaig, and ‘Moonlight Lakestone’ to Origin of Apolleia’s rewards. (Vigor and Counterattack Equipment Crafting Materials)

Legendary materials can be obtained from levels 5 to 8, and Mythic and/or from 9 and 10 in each dungeon.

‘Shattered Shield of Belgor’ and ‘Moonlight Lakestone’ will be removed from the Main Story.

Other Improvements

[Clan] New feature added to view the previous day’s Member activity history.

[Equipment] Even if you change the equipment preset in the ‘Hero Management’ screen, the change it will not influence the other content anymore.

[Account] Expands the Account Max Level to Lv.150 and the Account Combat Power Achievement Rewards to Tier 40.

[Alchemy] Increases the crafting limit of Genesis Stone and Horn of Ascension from 1 time to 5 times.

[Trophies] Reinforces the information in the Hero Pop-up from the Ranking list.

[Summon] Improves element-related visual effects when summoning a Legendary Hero.

[UI] Displays a text when it is not possible to use a skill based on Max HP due to lack of HP.

[Codex] Displays the Max Power Up information instead of Owned hero information when long-pressing a hero in the Hero List.

[Inventory] When using a selection chest, it will no longer force you to move to the “All” tab and will let you remain in the current tab.

[Inventory] Expands the maximum amount of items you can sell at once through the ‘Sell Items’ from 50 to 100.

[Battle Info] - [Permanent Effects tab] will also display all Leader Effects currently applied.

[Arena] Matching will refresh if among the matched opponents there is information on a player that forfeit battle.

[Estate] Prevents overlap between the ‘Collect Resources’ button and the ‘Building Upgrade’.

■ Bug Fixes

[Battle]

Issue where the Active and Resistance texts are displayed simultaneously if a target currently under Recovery Disruption and Healing Decay effects is granted Recovery Disruption Duration Increase effect.

Issue where certain monsters can’t have their casting skills interrupted.

Issue where Inflict DOT effect is granted to certain monsters with DOT Immunity.

[Favor Dungeon]

Issue where the Dungeon’s opening time is displayed incorrectly.

Issue where under certain conditions, the ‘Favor Info’ button at the bottom left of the Favor Dungeon’s screen is not displayed.

Issue where after the Forbidden Dungeon <Hard> Entry Conditions pop-up, the pop-up is displayed again when entering the Favor Dungeon’s Team Settings screen.

[Arena]

Issue when replaying the Defense Record, the results are displayed based on the attacker.

Issue where the matching opponents would not refresh after the season changed.

Issue where Ceres’s attack speed gauge doesn’t decrease.

Issue when achieving a higher rank for the first time by defending successfully, the rewards are missing.

You can claim the missing reward by entering one battle with a random opponent.

[Hero Management Bugs]

[Hero Management] Issue where the purple Awaken Relic animation was not displayed correctly.

[Hero Management] Issue where, under certain circumstances, the size of relics displayed on the Hero Management screen is smaller.

[Hero Management] Issue when leaving the ‘Detailed Equip’ mode and re-entering the Hero Management screen, the Hero list is not displayed.

[Clan War]

Issue where after the War period ended, an error text is displayed when it is not possible to move to the Clan War Field.

Issue when changing a member’s rank on the Clan War screen, 1:1 Requests, and Prioritize Defense permissions are not reflected immediately.

Issue when requesting Defense Priority from a clan member with 1:1 Chat maxed out (10 chats), the 1:1 window exceeds the max value.

Issue when defending successfully, the ‘Defense Success WP’ information in the Battle Record is not displayed.

Issue where Defense/Attack icons and red dot notification’s location overlap with the Clan Hall’s left side menu ‘Clan War’ tab.

Issue when setting up a Defense Team, the Skill Order Settings is available to the Support Team.

Issue when pressing ESC while on the battle result screen, the UI is not displayed.

Issue where Sunday is missing from the ‘War Schedule’ banner during the War preparation period.

[Clan]

Issue when expelling a clan member, the mission information in the expelled member’s screen is not updated immediately.

Issue where a red dot notification is not displayed in the ‘Clan Mission’ tab if you enter the Clan Hall while there are Solo Mission rewards to be claimed.

[Chat]

-Issue where the chat creates 2 1:1 chat windows for the same user.

Issue when changing channels, the name of the top channel doesn’t change, and upon reconnecting, it doesn’t save to the new channel.

Issue where chat access notifications are always displayed at the bottom.

[Main Story]

Issue where the sound keeps playing on the black screen when skipping the animation.

Issue where Ralph’s texture looks broken once he appears in Chapter 5-2.

Issue where a Defense buff is granted to the player when the Wasteland Infantry is inflicted with Taunt on Chapter 2-2.

[Estate]

Issue when there are obtainable items to be collected and you complete a Building Upgrade, the effects remain in the item’s UI.

Issue when there are produced items, completing a Building upgrade prevents resource acquisition.

Issue where the game freezes when unlocking the ‘Market’ for the first time.

[UI]

Issue where there are multiple types of currency that cannot be obtained, the message saying it is not obtainable only appears for one currency.

Issue where the location of certain monster’s Passive Skills is displayed incorrectly in the Monster Info screen.

Issue where the Camera View for each wave is saved separately.

[Other Bug Fixes]

[Summon] Ceres Special Summon banner’s image error.

[Hero] Issue where certain active skills cannot be used if they were enhanced through Hero Chivalry Oaths for certain heroes.

[Check-in] Issue when claiming rewards, the red dot does not disappear from the mini banner immediately.

[Check-in] Issue where the red dot is not displayed even when there are rewards to be claimed.

[Codex] Issue where hero profile and empty slots are not aligned in the Hero List.

[Equipment] Issue when using Auto Equip, equipment that reduces the Combat Power is equipped.

[Equipment] Issue where the Combat Power doesn’t change when switching to an empty equipment preset.

[Forbidden Dungeon] Issue when Nicholas (Normal Floor 60) grants Stealth to allies, the attack animation is displayed.

[Test Skills Mode] When entering the Test Skills Mode after playing Forbidden Dungeon, the Floor number of the Forbidden Dungeon is displayed.

[Profile] Issue where Brennan is missing from the Profile List.

[Knight Training Camp] Issue where long-pressing the skill information after entering the battle will display the text duplicated.

[Hero] Lancelot’s ‘Lightning Strike’ effect error.

[Hero] Issue where Brennan’s barrier effect occasionally disappears.

[Forge] Issue where the Relic color remains fixed to the Stag’s Favor even when you try to change Favors in the Relic Crafting screen.

[Test Skills Mode] Issue where it is difficult to test skills based on Max HP due to the lack of HP Recovery.

[Achievement] Issue where the red dot doesn’t disappear when claiming achievement rewards individually.

[Inventory] Adds a notification pop-up for when the Inventory storage space is exceeded while opening Chests.

[Adventure] Issue where it is not possible to continue Quests in certain chapters.

[Adventure] Issue where the effects of Fire Relics are not displayed normally for certain heroes.

Issue where Iweret’s book disappears in the MVP animation when she summons the spear.

Issue where after selecting Buff type skills in battle, if you change the Camera View it displays an abnormal angle.

Issue where monster-specific tags were added to the ‘Sort’ menu of the Hero List.

Issue where no values are displayed in the ‘Sort’ menu of the Hero List in the Team Formation screen.

■ Balance Adjustments

Thank you.