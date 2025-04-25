 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18234172 Edited 25 April 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

list of changes:

  • now, you have the ability to drive fully manual: change speeds by yourself!

  • you can also deactivate / activate ABS and traction control

  • finally, there is an option to change steering sensitivity from x1 to x4

