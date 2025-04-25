Hello, fellow Taoists!

The immortal cultivation theme flight shooting RPG "Demonslayer AKA Me" produced by us has been officially released today! You can enjoy a 12% off discount for the first week if you buy it now.

The game has a classic horizontal version of the flight shooting gameplay. Fellow Taoists can freely explore, practice, and fight in the vast immortal cultivation world, and find the immortal fate of ascension and breakthrough in the highly free adventure process.

If you encounter any problems during the game, you can submit them to us.