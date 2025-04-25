 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18234094 Edited 25 April 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update details:

  • Download size = ~300MB

  • Client version = 0.9.6.53

  • Client BuildID = 18234094

  • Dedi version = 101.0.1549

  • Dedi BuildID = 18234179

Changelog:

  • Audi V8 DTM (92) - Fixed fragile suspension

  • AVUS - AI improvements

  • Brands Hatch GP - AI improvements

  • Ferrari 488 GT3 - Fixed flickering elements in the driverside window

  • Indianapolis - Fixed a strict cut track on the brick stripe

  • Laguna Seca - AI improvements in Corkscrew

  • Monza GP - AI improvements

  • RaceRoom Raceway - AI improvements

  • Sachsenring - Fixed a strict cut track at the entry of the last turn

  • Shanghai - AI improvements

  • Zhuhai - AI improvements

