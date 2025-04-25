Update details:
-
Download size = ~300MB
-
Client version = 0.9.6.53
-
Client BuildID = 18234094
-
Dedi version = 101.0.1549
-
Dedi BuildID = 18234179
Changelog:
-
Audi V8 DTM (92) - Fixed fragile suspension
-
AVUS - AI improvements
-
Brands Hatch GP - AI improvements
-
Ferrari 488 GT3 - Fixed flickering elements in the driverside window
-
Indianapolis - Fixed a strict cut track on the brick stripe
-
Laguna Seca - AI improvements in Corkscrew
-
Monza GP - AI improvements
-
RaceRoom Raceway - AI improvements
-
Sachsenring - Fixed a strict cut track at the entry of the last turn
-
Shanghai - AI improvements
-
Zhuhai - AI improvements
Changed files in this update