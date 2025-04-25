Balancing:

Monsters (Prismatic Polyhedron): The polyhedra can now use their prismatic ray ability even while confused.

Monsters (Babau): The babau will now prefer to use its longspear over its jaws in more circumstances.

Rules fidelity:

Audio:

Bugfixes:

Encounters (S7E1): Fixed that arachnophobia mode text tokens didn't respect opacity as spiders were created or died.

Fixed that the game crashed on startup on the DRM-free Patreon version of the game if you never played the Steam version on that computer before.

Spells (Bane): Fixed that the Bane spell could affect "Forest Canopy" and other out-of-combat creatures.