Balancing:
-
Monsters (Babau): The babau will now prefer to use its longspear over its jaws in more circumstances.
-
Monsters (Prismatic Polyhedron): The polyhedra can now use their prismatic ray ability even while confused.
Rules fidelity:
- Conditions (persistent damage): If you're healed to full HP, your bleed persistent damage now goes away on its own.
Audio:
- Added a very subtle otherworldly feel to the voice lines undead monsters in the DLC expansion.
Bugfixes:
-
Encounters (S7E1): Fixed that arachnophobia mode text tokens didn't respect opacity as spiders were created or died.
-
Fixed that the game crashed on startup on the DRM-free Patreon version of the game if you never played the Steam version on that computer before.
-
Spells (Bane): Fixed that the Bane spell could affect "Forest Canopy" and other out-of-combat creatures.
-
User interface: The Load game button should only appear in the main menu if you have at least one manual save.
Changed files in this update