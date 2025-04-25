 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18234086 Edited 25 April 2025 – 06:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing:

  • Monsters (Babau): The babau will now prefer to use its longspear over its jaws in more circumstances.

  • Monsters (Prismatic Polyhedron): The polyhedra can now use their prismatic ray ability even while confused.

Rules fidelity:

  • Conditions (persistent damage): If you're healed to full HP, your bleed persistent damage now goes away on its own.

Audio:

  • Added a very subtle otherworldly feel to the voice lines undead monsters in the DLC expansion.

Bugfixes:

  • Encounters (S7E1): Fixed that arachnophobia mode text tokens didn't respect opacity as spiders were created or died.

  • Fixed that the game crashed on startup on the DRM-free Patreon version of the game if you never played the Steam version on that computer before.

  • Spells (Bane): Fixed that the Bane spell could affect "Forest Canopy" and other out-of-combat creatures.

  • User interface: The Load game button should only appear in the main menu if you have at least one manual save.

