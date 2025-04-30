 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18234073 Edited 30 April 2025 – 01:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Surprise Coupon Event

● Coupon Number:

  • BATTLE N DOMINATE

● Event Rewards:

* This coupon is valid until May 31, 2025, 14:59 UTC (May 31, 2025, 07:59 PDT).*
 The coupon can only be redeemed once per account.**

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3029541
  • Loading history…
