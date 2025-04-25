- Fixed stage-related bugs.
- Improved minimap visibility for better readability.
- Removed the feature where holding the dodge button triggers a dash.
- Fixed an issue where all summoned monsters appeared in red on the minimap.
- You can now organize your Familiars on the shop floor.
- Added new attack types to certain monsters.
- Added new regular monsters.
- Various other minor fixes and improvements.
Updeate 0.6.16
