 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18233912 Edited 25 April 2025 – 06:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed stage-related bugs.
  • Improved minimap visibility for better readability.
  • Removed the feature where holding the dodge button triggers a dash.
  • Fixed an issue where all summoned monsters appeared in red on the minimap.
  • You can now organize your Familiars on the shop floor.
  • Added new attack types to certain monsters.
  • Added new regular monsters.
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2162821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link