The 50th weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!

1.2i Change List:

Add new NPC, Auri the Bamboo Flute Maiden! You can find and start her questline beginning at the Meadow of Whispers, make sure you have your music volume turned on!

Add new tough Boss, reached at the end of Auri's questline, be ready to dodge roll for this one lol. (Will probably need some more balancing, still working on boss music)

Add Steam Achievement for defeating new boss

Add new boss location to the Map

Refactor some of the Meadow of Whisper, Swallowed Caves to accommodate new NPC

Remove more unused 3d colliders for performance

Fix player image displaying wrong in the file select menu

Fix Gregory's tongue not being centered correctly

Fix the Bloodletter being very broken in Easy Mode

Fix being able to double roll in certain spots of Gregory and Dear Sister boss rooms

Fix shots going under pressure plates in the Hall of Mistakes

Fix some inconsistent wall placement in the Swallowed Caves

Fix dialogue box name tag sometimes showing when blank