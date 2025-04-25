The 50th weekly update for 'Shell of a King' is here. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones please let me know via the official discord! I can always revert to an earlier update if something breaks!
1.2i Change List:
Add new NPC, Auri the Bamboo Flute Maiden! You can find and start her questline beginning at the Meadow of Whispers, make sure you have your music volume turned on!
Add new tough Boss, reached at the end of Auri's questline, be ready to dodge roll for this one lol. (Will probably need some more balancing, still working on boss music)
Add Steam Achievement for defeating new boss
Add new boss location to the Map
Refactor some of the Meadow of Whisper, Swallowed Caves to accommodate new NPC
Remove more unused 3d colliders for performance
Fix player image displaying wrong in the file select menu
Fix Gregory's tongue not being centered correctly
Fix the Bloodletter being very broken in Easy Mode
Fix being able to double roll in certain spots of Gregory and Dear Sister boss rooms
Fix shots going under pressure plates in the Hall of Mistakes
Fix some inconsistent wall placement in the Swallowed Caves
Fix dialogue box name tag sometimes showing when blank
Internal Changes
