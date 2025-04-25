The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.46. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.

Improving

Replaced the old granary efficiency system with an all-new Grain Reserve system:

1. Percentages have been replaced with specific numerical values;

2. The Ministry of Revenue now includes [Grain Allocation] and [Tax Grain Settings] functions;

3. Land tax has been separated from industry tax — it now affects public support and poverty rates, while industry tax no longer affects public support;

4. Military expeditions are now constrained by supply lines.

Improved power consumption calculations on the strategic map to reduce lag in the late game when the map becomes large.

Improved the childhood portraits UI for imperial princes.

Various minor UI and system refinements.

*As this update involves many systems, some minor oversights may remain — we'll continue refining things in the coming days.

Bug Fixes