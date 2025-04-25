The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.46. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.
Improving
-
Replaced the old granary efficiency system with an all-new Grain Reserve system:
1. Percentages have been replaced with specific numerical values;
2. The Ministry of Revenue now includes [Grain Allocation] and [Tax Grain Settings] functions;
3. Land tax has been separated from industry tax — it now affects public support and poverty rates, while industry tax no longer affects public support;
4. Military expeditions are now constrained by supply lines.
-
Improved power consumption calculations on the strategic map to reduce lag in the late game when the map becomes large.
-
Improved the childhood portraits UI for imperial princes.
-
Various minor UI and system refinements.
*As this update involves many systems, some minor oversights may remain — we'll continue refining things in the coming days.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several minor bugs.
Changed files in this update