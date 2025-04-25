Spud Customs - Patch Notes v1.1.0

Dear Potato Border Officers,

Thank you for your dedicated service to the potato motherland! With this update, we've focused on making your shifts more enjoyable, reducing the punishment for players returning for multiple sessions, and making the overall experience more accessible to spuds of all skill levels. We've added a new shift selection system so you can jump back into your favorite challenges, improved save functionality to remember your progress, and introduced full localization for 18 languages to welcome border officers from around the world.

We're extremely excited to hear your feedback on these improvements. Your suggestions and bug reports have been invaluable in shaping Spud Customs, and we're committed to continuing this journey together. If you encounter any issues or have ideas for future updates, please use the new feedback button on the main menu or join our community channels.

Now, let's review the changes we've made to improve your potato inspection experience:

Localization

Full localization support for 18 languages in addition to English:

Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese

Complete translation of all game elements:

Story dialogue and cutscenes

UI elements and menus

Laws and violation messages

Border runner system alerts and perfect hit notifications

Shift summary screen

Bubble dialogue system

Gameplay Improvements

New Features

Score Attack Mode: A separate game mode that extends the main game experience with different scoring rules

Shift Selection System: New day-by-day shift selection that unlocks as you progress through the game

Vehicle System: Added cars that drive by in the background for more environmental detail

Potato Emote System: Potatoes now display emotions while waiting in line

Different emote categories (happy, thinking, etc.)

Variable delay between emotes

Potatoes wiggle when emoting

Reduced frequency for better balance

Footstep System:

Added visual footprints for potatoes

Different footprints for concrete and grass surfaces

Random scale and rotation for each footprint

Highlight System:

Added helpful highlighting for new players

Highlights passport if untouched for 15+ seconds

Highlights speaker/start button if booth is empty for 15+ seconds

Highlights stamps if document is open on table for 15+ seconds

Shutter System:

Improved metal shutter mechanics

Cinematic roll-down animation with dust particles

Satisfying "clunk" sound effect

Shadow effect when shutter is closed

Disabled document interaction when shutter is closed

Border Runner System

Completely overhauled missile system:

Faster missile travel speed (500 → 600)

More consistent and predictable targeting

Ability to fire multiple missiles simultaneously

Reduced lead time for missiles

Show missile immediately on click

Added smoke trail animation

New missile explosion animation

Updated missile sprite

Improved border runner mechanics:

Reduced chance of Spud running the border from 30% to 15%

Expanded area for perfect hit chance

Slower base speed for runners

Added different paths for runners to traverse

Fixed bug where runners would register two strikes

Added checks for blowing up innocent Spuds

Enhanced physics for potato corpses:

When hit with a missile, runner corpse spins in an arc opposite to impact direction

Corpses bounce on ground before coming to rest

Added more rotation to corpses

Reduced z-index of craters to appear below runners

Document Processing

Improved stamping system:

More intuitive stamp mechanic (left click to pick up, left click to stamp)

Standardized stamp positions for consistent placement

Perfect stamp detection and visual effects

Added "juice" to stamping with improved animations

Lower delay between stamps

Stamp consistently marks same spot on document

Enhanced drag and drop system:

Documents properly centered when closed

Documents stay within the inspection table bounds

Improved document z-ordering

Fixed passport text disappearing while dragged

Fixed stamps disappearing when picked up

Passport remains open when on left side of inspection table

Scoring & Difficulty

Balanced point system:

Reduced approval score from 1,000 to 250 points

Added 250 point penalty for incorrect rejections

Better scoring for missile hits and perfect stamps

Improved feedback on scores:

Score display duration extended (2s → 3.5s)

Added growth/shrink bounce animation to quota and strikes labels

Score alerts now have random pitch variation

Enhanced shift endings:

Shift summary screen shows maximum score and achievements

Golden potato/stamp awards based on score benchmarks

Survival bonus alert on shift summary

Shift end transition slowed down for better pacing

Visual Improvements

User Interface

Main Menu Enhancements:

Added social media icons

Added feedback button

Animated button hover effects

Added tooltips to main menu items

Version counter display

Cursor System Improvements:

Custom cursors for different interactions (hover, click, grab, drag)

Context-sensitive cursor updates when hovering over interactive elements

Fixed cursor offset issues UI Polish :

Rounded edges on UI elements

Updated color palette for Shift Summary screen

New MODERN DOS font throughout the game

BBCode formatting for laws to highlight important elements

Improved spacing and positioning of interface elements

Visual Effects

Improved Z-ordering System:

Completely reworked z-index system for all game elements

Fixed layering issues between interface elements

Corrected potato rendering to pass under background layers

Proper document layering when dragging

Enhanced Animations:

Smooth animations for shutter gate lever

Improved stamp animations

Better potato movement animations

Fade effects for transition between scenes

Screen shake effects on stamping and missile hits Upgraded Art :

Updated artwork for narrative scenes

Improved quality of stamp bar interface

New missile and explosion effects

Minor random size scaling for explosions

Updated megaphone design

Audio Improvements

Music System:

25 variations of main menu music

75 variations of main game music

Random selection of background music on launch

Music properly transitions between scenes

Audio mutes during dialogue and restarts after Sound Effects :

Added random pitch variation to positive/negative alerts

Added random pitch variation to document open/close sounds

Environmental sound effects for narrative scenes

Improved megaphone dialogue sounds

Updated hover audio for menu buttons

Quality of Life

Game Saving & Loading:

Improved save handling between sessions

Proper saving of narrative progress

Save and load for difficulty settings

Save and load for camera shake preferences

Save and load for maximum level reached

Local highscores preserved between sessions

Game Options:

Added language selection option

Added confirmation for resetting story progress

Separate buttons for resetting highscores vs. story progress

New "Score Attack" mode button replaces "Endless" mode

Narrative Improvements:

Added skip button for dialogue sequences

Added fades between narrative sequences

Improved timing for cutscenes

Better transition between shifts and story segments

Fixed audio reference issues in all narrative scenes

Tutorial Enhancements:

More interactive tutorial experience

New game always starts with tutorial

Updated guide to use left-click interactions only

Simplified stamp controls explanation

Added tutorial step with exploding runner

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed bug where the game continues running during story sequences

Fixed bug where score wasn't resetting between rounds

Fixed issue where potatoes continued to escape during Shift Summary

Fixed missile getting stuck when potato escapes

Fixed runner potato registering two strikes instead of one

Fixed shutter raising on megaphone click even when already up

Fixed potatoes staying shadowy when shutter automatically raised

Fixed bug where law text disappeared when picking up opened law document

Fixed bug where stamps would fly up from bottom of screen

Fixed quota not updating at start of shift

Fixed strikes not being added before shift end

UI Fixes

Fixed alert text font sizing causing blurry text

Fixed dialogue sign outside customs office not disappearing

Fixed skip button not disappearing after cutscenes

Fixed stamp bar controller showing on top of shift summary screen

Fixed document centering when closed

Fixed z-ordering issues on the summary screen

Fixed quota maximum not updating at start of shift

Fixed wrong shift displaying on shift summary screen

Story Mode Fixes

Fixed issue where new game continued instead of starting with tutorial

Fixed shift end dialogues not triggering properly

Fixed final cutscene not triggering

Fixed issue where shift increased by 2 on completion

Fixed end scenes not triggering for shifts

Fixed progression for story not saving/loading properly

Document Processing Fixes

Fixed passport text disappearing while being dragged

Fixed documents appearing above stamp bar when dragged

Fixed expiration rule validation logic

Fixed incorrect female/male potato validation

Fixed Yukon Gold potato law validation

Fixed law wording for clarity and consistency

Fixed issue where potatoes don't give you a passport

Attributions

Added Arludus to credits for vehicle artwork

Added community members who helped with bug reports

Updated attribution list with:

Button SFX from OpenGameArt

Emotes from Kenney

FilmCow Sound Effects

Social Icons from Krinjl

MODERN DOS font

Thank you for playing Spud Customs! We hope these improvements enhance your border control experience in the potato motherland. For feedback or to report issues, use the feedback button on the main menu or join our community channels.