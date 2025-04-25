WELLL WELLL WELLL, late night major updates? Yeah lets do this.

Farming now works, some bugs with inventory

Female NPCS are in game! with spawns and dresses of different colors!

Bandits also have voice lines and will taunt you

All NPCS have around 12-15 different lines for now, more coming!

Fixed the Horse riding Bandits crashing your game!

UI now has a coin meter in the top right side!

Day And Night! Also night slows farm growth

New Buffalos! thank god no more floating chicken nugget, my friend helped me fix her up so thanks girl!

Shops part 1. Use those pesos, go to the yellow building in texas and walk up to the shop owner. Selling in part 2! also Bars and Empanada Stands in part 2!

Chests are sorta working but does not save properly so use at risk!

There might be some bugs but that is expected for this size

Part 2 what does that entail? Well

Selling and more shops

Chest for player house in cantina and wagons!

Random Male NPCS as each different clothing takes alot of drawing from my end, colors and styles, with that i want to add the ability to change clothes for your guy

First Quests to actually start the story

Other goodies that i do have working but not enough to talk about

Now this update is going to be for the Paid and the Demo version. NOW WAIT let me explain.

I want as many people to test this update and tell me what works and what doesnt, What they Like and what they dont like. This is going to be pretty much the only time and then its back to, The Demo being one update behind.

Also im testing some physical rewards for the people who have supported this with money.

Also also i know a certain game came out and I wouldnt be surprised if your too busy on that right now!

Thats all. HAve Fun, Sling lead, Smash Empanadas

Games FoR Gamerrrrsss Alwayyyyyssssss!!!

Blake "AggressiveKiwi" Out!