NEW CONTENT
A brand new episode, Act 2, has been added! This campaign includes five brand-new stages that are sure to challenge even the most hardcore players. Do you have what it takes?
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added Just John 43 under "special thanks" in the credits
- Credits now require you to hold down start/enter to skip them
- Dialogue scenes can now be skipped by holding down A/space
- Dialogue scenes now end with a screen transition
- Improved mastering for the entire soundtrack, audio levels rebalanced
- It is now possible to exit to title screen from the tutorial
- Made the "Hold it down!" prompt in Perilous Plant harder to miss
- Tony is now compatible with all levels and bosses
- Touched up a few sprites
BUG FIXES
- Chaz no longer jumps when a dialogue scene finishes
- Fixed a case where the ice powerup would fail to activate powerup barriers
- Fixed alignment of "NEW" text upon deleting a file
- Fixed some buggy behavior regarding left-facing dash pads
- Fixed some cases where the controller would vibrate even if vibration was turned off
- Fixed some layering issues regarding toxic waste
- Fixed some music syncing issues regarding Armstrong
- Message on third boss' door now displays correctly
- Music in third boss' second phase now properly resumes when the game is paused and unpaused
- Screen transition in settings menu now displays correctly
- Talking to Bobby no longer resets the hub music
- Various minor fixes
