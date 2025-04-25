 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18233546
NEW CONTENT

A brand new episode, Act 2, has been added! This campaign includes five brand-new stages that are sure to challenge even the most hardcore players. Do you have what it takes?

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added Just John 43 under "special thanks" in the credits
  • Credits now require you to hold down start/enter to skip them
  • Dialogue scenes can now be skipped by holding down A/space
  • Dialogue scenes now end with a screen transition
  • Improved mastering for the entire soundtrack, audio levels rebalanced
  • It is now possible to exit to title screen from the tutorial
  • Made the "Hold it down!" prompt in Perilous Plant harder to miss
  • Tony is now compatible with all levels and bosses
  • Touched up a few sprites

BUG FIXES

  • Chaz no longer jumps when a dialogue scene finishes
  • Fixed a case where the ice powerup would fail to activate powerup barriers
  • Fixed alignment of "NEW" text upon deleting a file
  • Fixed some buggy behavior regarding left-facing dash pads
  • Fixed some cases where the controller would vibrate even if vibration was turned off
  • Fixed some layering issues regarding toxic waste
  • Fixed some music syncing issues regarding Armstrong
  • Message on third boss' door now displays correctly
  • Music in third boss' second phase now properly resumes when the game is paused and unpaused
  • Screen transition in settings menu now displays correctly
  • Talking to Bobby no longer resets the hub music
  • Various minor fixes

