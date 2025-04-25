NEW CONTENT

A brand new episode, Act 2, has been added! This campaign includes five brand-new stages that are sure to challenge even the most hardcore players. Do you have what it takes?

IMPROVEMENTS

Added Just John 43 under "special thanks" in the credits

Credits now require you to hold down start/enter to skip them

Dialogue scenes can now be skipped by holding down A/space

Dialogue scenes now end with a screen transition

Improved mastering for the entire soundtrack, audio levels rebalanced

It is now possible to exit to title screen from the tutorial

Made the "Hold it down!" prompt in Perilous Plant harder to miss

Tony is now compatible with all levels and bosses

Touched up a few sprites

BUG FIXES