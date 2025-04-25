Hello everyone, the game has been updated to version 1.2. Here are the main updates:

1 New Dream Region Unlocked: The Brave Dream

Contains 40 new scenes divided into two major areas: Dune Sea and Sea of Fear.

After completing the Ardent Dream, switch regions at the Dream Catcher in your base.

Then you can access via the northern and southern exits of the base.

2 New Content in The Brave Dream

(1) New instance: The Temple Ruin,

(2) Over 60 new creatures and enemies

(3) 200+ new items, collectibles, and craftables

3 New Features & Upgrades

(1) Level 4 Altar unlocked. Two new tech options: Cheese Making and Cuisine (boosts attribute growth). Level 3 and Level 4 Combat Magic unlocked.

(2) New equipment slots unlocked via related technologies.

(3) New Buildables: Assembly Table, Milk Fountain, Cheese Churn

(4) New Achievements Added

4 Optimizations: UI improvements, Game balance adjustments, Miscellaneous updates

Let me know if you need clarification on specific features! 😊