General Improvements:

System Overhaul: Completely rewritten and simplified the codebase for easier future updates.

Performance Boost: Optimized system performance significantly.

Booster Opening:

New Opening Animation: Enjoy an enhanced animation when opening boosters.

Individual Card Viewing: View cards individually or as a complete list upon opening boosters.

Auto Mode: Automatically cycles through cards until manually stopped or a pre-set rarity appears.

Multiple Booster Opening: Now supports opening 1, 10, 50, or 100 boosters simultaneously.

Card Upgrading:

Improved Upgrade System: Revamped card upgrading with additional features.

Bulk Upgrades: Upgrade 1, 10, 50, or 100 cards at once.

Autofill & Exclusion Settings: Customize autofill to maintain a minimum number of specific cards or completely exclude certain cards from upgrades.

New Upgrade Animation: Fresh visual experience during card upgrades.

Spectator Mode:

Card Spectating: Right-click to spectate individual cards during booster openings, similar to the collection window.

Eco Mode:

Eco Performance Mode: Game automatically switches to eco mode (3 FPS and stops render targets) when minimized or unfocused, enhancing idle performance.

Bug Reporting:

Bug Awareness: Bugs may still occur; please report any issues on our Discord server.

Thank you, and enjoy the update!