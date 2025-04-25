General Improvements:
System Overhaul: Completely rewritten and simplified the codebase for easier future updates.
Performance Boost: Optimized system performance significantly.
Booster Opening:
New Opening Animation: Enjoy an enhanced animation when opening boosters.
Individual Card Viewing: View cards individually or as a complete list upon opening boosters.
Auto Mode: Automatically cycles through cards until manually stopped or a pre-set rarity appears.
Multiple Booster Opening: Now supports opening 1, 10, 50, or 100 boosters simultaneously.
Card Upgrading:
Improved Upgrade System: Revamped card upgrading with additional features.
Bulk Upgrades: Upgrade 1, 10, 50, or 100 cards at once.
Autofill & Exclusion Settings: Customize autofill to maintain a minimum number of specific cards or completely exclude certain cards from upgrades.
New Upgrade Animation: Fresh visual experience during card upgrades.
Spectator Mode:
Card Spectating: Right-click to spectate individual cards during booster openings, similar to the collection window.
Eco Mode:
Eco Performance Mode: Game automatically switches to eco mode (3 FPS and stops render targets) when minimized or unfocused, enhancing idle performance.
Bug Reporting:
Bug Awareness: Bugs may still occur; please report any issues on our Discord server.
Thank you, and enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update