 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18233392 Edited 25 April 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A smaller update today, but the daily patches continue...

  • Fixed controller navigation when choosing a commander in pre-game before a multiplayer game starts.

  • Fixed a crash when a unit with pass-through (such as a Bike) could get "double ambushed" when multiple units were hidden in fog along the chosen path with no gap to stop.

  • Fixed a crash when navigating between The Blight and The Last Stand missions.

  • Fixed Boreas playing Scourge's music instead of his own.

  • Added revised translations for units, commanders, and battle powers. Our translation partner has revised these, so hopefully they read better now.

  • Updated UI localisations for French (thanks to community member roiwirven).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2368301
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2368303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link