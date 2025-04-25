A smaller update today, but the daily patches continue...

Fixed controller navigation when choosing a commander in pre-game before a multiplayer game starts.

Fixed a crash when a unit with pass-through (such as a Bike) could get "double ambushed" when multiple units were hidden in fog along the chosen path with no gap to stop.

Fixed a crash when navigating between The Blight and The Last Stand missions.

Fixed Boreas playing Scourge's music instead of his own.

Added revised translations for units, commanders, and battle powers. Our translation partner has revised these, so hopefully they read better now.