 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18233381 Edited 25 April 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Lyrebird and Lock & Key now display their chosen card

  • Lock and Key now supports selecting just a card without a specific set

  • Luck (via the perk) now plays a roll in how good of cards you get in the store

  • There is a "Lucky" chance the store will offer cards with both a type and a bonus

  • Polish and final prep work for launch

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3422701
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3422702
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3422703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link