-
Lyrebird and Lock & Key now display their chosen card
-
Lock and Key now supports selecting just a card without a specific set
-
Luck (via the perk) now plays a roll in how good of cards you get in the store
-
There is a "Lucky" chance the store will offer cards with both a type and a bonus
-
Polish and final prep work for launch
Build 0.9.75 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 3422701
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3422702
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3422703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update