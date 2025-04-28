From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, April 29th.

◈Update Summary◈

New Events New Mythic Equipment New Mythic Spirits Item Drop List Improvements for Various Content Bicheon Castle Siege Object Balance Improvements

[April 29th Patch Note Details]

■ New Events

Golden 14-Day Check-in Divine Dragon's Blessing Dreamfly's Golden Petals Exchange Shop

※ Please refer to [Notice - Dreamfly's Golden Petal Festival Event Round-up] for further details.

■ Update Details

New Mythic Equipment



Mythic Equipment is the highest-grade gear, offering far superior stats compared to all existing equipment and capable of unleashing powerful unique effects exclusive to Mythic Equipment.

Mythic Equipment can be enhanced up to Stage 20.

Mythic Equipment is not destroyed upon enhancement failure, but the enhancement stage may decrease.

Each Mythic Equipment possesses a powerful unique effect, which can be changed using the Manifest Ability feature.

New <Mythic Dragon Material> Martial World Master NPC

<Mythic Dragon Material> Martial World Master can be found in the Spiritual Center.

Using the Awaken function from <Mythic Dragon Material> Martial World Master, you can awaken Legendary Equipment into Mythic Equipment.

Equipment Awakening consumes Tier 4 Legendary Equipment that has been enhanced to Stage 15, Divine Dragon's Soul, Mythic Equipment Materials (Eternal Steel/Coldsteel/Jade), and Dragonsteel as materials.

The Invoke function of <Mythic Dragon Material> Martial World Master allows you to craft the Divine Dragon’s Soul.

Invoke lets you combine 3 Legendary Dragon Materials to attempt crafting a Divine Dragon’s Soul. Upon failure, you will receive Divine Dragon’s Promise Points. You can obtain a Divine Dragon’s Soul either by succeeding in Invoke or by collecting 5 Divine Dragon’s Promise Points.

New Mythic Equipment Crafting Recipes

Crafting recipes for Chaotic Enhancement Stone (used for enhancing Mythic Equipment) and Stone of Manifest Ability (used to change Mythic Equipment’s unique effect) have been added.

Crafting NPC Crafting Item Crafting Materials Each Area’s Major Village <Craftsman> NPC Chaotic Enhancement Stone x1 - Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone x5

Legendary Darkened Enhancement Stone x5

Radiant Spacetime Powder x1

Legendary Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x1

Dragonsteel x100 |

| Each Area’s Major Village <Craftsman> NPC | Stone of Manifest Ability x1 | - Divine Dragon's Fragment x300

Radiant Spacetime Powder x1

Darksteel x20,000 |

‘Divine Dragon’s Fragment’ can be obtained through Disenchanting, opening Epic/Legendary/Mythic Ancient Boxes, participating in Clan Expedition, Hell Raid, and from Floor 11 of Fissured Magic Square/Secret Peak.

When crafting 'Chaotic Enhancement Stone' and 'Stone of Manifest Ability', Great Success will not occur, and all crafted items will be non-tradable.

※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Mythic Equipment] for further details.

New Mythic Spirits

Mythic Spirits are the highest-grade spirits, possessing overwhelming stats and skills.

A Mythic Spirit has 6 skills and can be equipped with up to 8 Spirit Treasures.

Mythic Spirits can be transcended up to Stage 4.

New <Mythic Spirit> Diviner Octy NPC

<Mythic Spirit> Diviner Octy can be found in the Arcadia Spirit Village.

Through the Invoke function of <Mythic Spirit> Diviner Octy, you can obtain a Mythic Spirit Stone.

Invoke is a feature that allows you to combine 3 Legendary Spirit Stones to attempt crafting a Mythic Spirit Stone. If the Invoke fails, you will receive 1 random Legendary Spirit Stone that does not possess a Party Leader Skill, along with a Divine Dragon's Promise Point. Upon a successful Invoke or by accumulating 15 Divine Dragon’s Promise Points, you will obtain 1 random Mythic Spirit Stone.

New Mythic Earth Spirit: 'Demon Dragon Roxion'

Own Effect: PHYS DEF 40, Spell DEF 40

Demon Dragon Roxion’s Party Leader skill, '[Party Leader] Aspect of the Earth', only activates and applies to yourself when you are not the Party Leader. However, when you are the Party Leader, the skill effect is also applied to party members within a certain range.

Demon Dragon Roxion

Skill Name Skill Effect Shoulder Pad of the Earth Increases Max HP by 7400, Max MP by 1200, PHYS DEF by 200, and Spell DEF by 200. Dragon's Conviction Increases Skill ATK DMG by 30%, PvP ATK DMG by 30%, Knockdown Success Chance by 50%, and Knockdown RES Chance by 50%. Demon Dragon's Energy Increases Antidemon Power by 20% and Hunting EXP Gain by 40%, and reduces All DMG Taken by 16%. Dragon Form Upon being hit, there is a 10% chance to reduce All DMG Taken by 65% for 15 sec (cooldown 54 sec). Seismic Shift Upon attacking, there is a 10% chance to increase the enemy's Skill Cooldown by 40% and reduce Movement Spd. by 200 for 7 sec (cooldown 54 sec). [Party Leader] Aspect of the Earth Upon being hit, increases the party's PHYS DEF by 470 and Spell DEF by 470 for 15 sec (cooldown 60 sec).

New Mythic Water Spirit: 'Gem Dragon Lumishar'

Own Effect: PHYS ATK 40, Spell ATK 40

Gem Dragon Lumishar’s Party Leader skill, '[Party Leader] Gem's Guidance', only activates and applies to yourself when you are not the Party Leader. However, when you are the Party Leader, the skill effect is also applied to party members within a certain range.

Gem Dragon Lumishar

Skill Name Skill Effect Gem Devourer Increases Max HP by 4900, Max MP by 1800, PHYS ATK by 200, and Spell ATK by 200. Sharp Gem Increases Stun Success Chance by 50% and Stun RES Chance by 50%, and reduces Skill DMG Taken by 30% and PvP DMG Taken by 30%. Absorb Dragon Pulse Increases Antidemon Power by 20%, All ATK DMG by 16%, and Hunting EXP Gain by 40%. Power of Destruction Upon attacking, there is a 5% chance to increase All ATK DMG by 65% for 15 sec (cooldown 54 sec). Gem Zone Upon being stunned, instantly recovers from the Stun state and increases Stun Success Chance by 40% for 5 sec, and stuns nearby enemies for 1 sec (cooldown 30 sec). [Party Leader] Gem's Guidance Upon attacking, increases the party's PHYS ATK by 470 and Spell ATK by 470 for 15 sec (cooldown 60 sec).

New Mythic Spirit Crafting Recipes

Recipes for crafting the Mythic Spirit Transcendence Stone and Mythic Treasure Shard, both required for Mythic Spirit Transcendence, have been added.

Crafting NPC Crafting Item Crafting Materials Arcadia Spirit Village NPC <Dragonsteel Merchant> Bunny Guru Hoppy Mythic Spirit Transcendence Stone x1 - Divine Dragon's Soul x1

Mythic Treasure Shard x100

Copper x2,000,000 |

| Arcadia Spirit Village NPC <Dragonsteel Merchant> Bunny Guru Hoppy | Mythic Treasure Shard x1 | - Legendary Treasure Shard x10

| Arcadia Spirit Village NPC <Dragonsteel Merchant> Bunny Guru Hoppy | Mythic Treasure Shard x1 | - Legendary Treasure Shard x10 Divine Dragon's Fragment x10

Darksteel x20,000 |

※ Please refer to [Game Encyclopedia - Mythic Equipment] for further details.

Item Drop List Improvements for Various Content

Divine Dragon's Fragment and Divine Dragon's Soul have been added as reward items for the following content:

Content Target Additional Reward Items Portal - Fissured Magic Square 11F Boss Monster - Fissured Secret Peak 11F Boss Monster Divine Dragon's Fragment Hell Raid - Fire Dragon Demon General

Triumphant Tiger Demon King

Inferno Chief

Blood-crazed Oddevil

Celestial Sword Ravenspirit | Divine Dragon's Fragment |

| Clan Expedition | - Azure Flame Emperor

| Clan Expedition | - Azure Flame Emperor Sanguinary Serpent Scorpion

Soul-absorbing Demon Beast

Chakravarti Darkmaur

Ice Demon Deity MAJ | Divine Dragon's Fragment Box |

| Disenchant | Uncommon Stage 2 ~ Rare Stage 2 | Divine Dragon's Fragment |

| Disenchant | Rare Stage 3 or Higher | Divine Dragon's Fragment, Divine Dragon's Soul |

| Domination Server | Epic/Legendary Ancient Box | Divine Dragon's Fragment |

| Domination Server | Mythic Ancient Box | Divine Dragon's Fragment, Divine Dragon's Soul |

※ When opening a Divine Dragon's Fragment Box, there is a chance to obtain a tradable Divine Dragon's Fragment.

※ Boss monsters summoned via summon badges on Floor 11 of Fissured Secret Peak are not included.

Rewards for certain content will be improved to include ‘Dragonsteel’ and ‘Legendary Equipment Materials’.

Content Applicable Content Additional Reward Items Raid - Vipergeist Jail

Forgotten Arena

Void Demon Tempering Facility

Ghost Honing Legion's Underbase | Epic/Legendary Ice Crystal, Legendary Material Box |

| Boss Raid | - Heavenly Asura

| Boss Raid | - Heavenly Asura Nefariox Celestial Overlord

Frothing Sagittarion

Ironblood Ghost Spearfighter | Epic/Legendary Ice Crystal, Legendary Material Box |

| Hell Raid | - Blood-crazed Oddevil

| Hell Raid | - Blood-crazed Oddevil Celestial Sword Ravenspirit | Legendary Material Box |

| Portal | - Fissured Magic Square 11F Resource Chamber

| Portal | - Fissured Magic Square 11F Resource Chamber Fissured Magic Square 11F Boss Monster

Fissured Secret Peak 11F Boss Monster | Epic/Legendary Ice Crystal |

| Special Boss | - Krukan

| Special Boss | - Krukan Utukan | Legendary Material Box |

| World Boss | - Nerkan

| World Boss | - Nerkan Turkan

Drakazan | Legendary Material Box |

| Clan Challenge | - Stage 5

| Clan Challenge | - Stage 5 Stage 6

Stage 7

Stage 8

Stage 9 | Epic/Legendary Ice Crystal, Rare/Epic Dragonsteel Box, Legendary Material Box |

※ Boss monsters summoned using a Summon Badge on Fissured Secret Peak Floor 11 are not included.

Certain rewards from some content will be removed.

Content Applicable Content Deleted reward items Boss Raid - Heavenly Asura

Nefariox Celestial Overlord

Frothing Sagittarion

Ironblood Ghost Spearfighter | Ancient Dragon's Rare Equipment Box / Epic Enhancement Stone Removed |

| Hell Raid | - Fire Dragon Demon General

| Hell Raid | - Fire Dragon Demon General Triumphant Tiger Demon King

Inferno Chief

Blood-crazed Oddevil

Celestial Sword Ravenspirit | Uncommon / Rare Moonlight Stone Removed |

| World Boss | Drakazan | Rare Mystical Piece Removed |

Bicheon Castle Siege Object Balance Improvements

The HP of Bicheon Castle Siege objects have been increased in order to improve balance.

Object HP Before Change HP After Change Castle Gate 4,500,000 27,000,000 Controller 120,000 1,500,000 Monolith 1,500,000 40,000,000 Castle Siege Tower 180,000 1,800,000 Stonethrower 120,000 1,500,000

Legendary Spirit Transcendence Requirement Improvements

The amount of Energy required for Legendary Spirit Transcendence has been adjusted.

Transcendence Stage Energy Before Change Energy After Change Stage 2 10,000,000 5,000,000 Stage 3 20,000,000 10,000,000 Stage 4 30,000,000 15,000,000

Shop Summon Probabilities Improvements

[Summon I] When summoning ‘Dragon Material, Dragon Scale, Dragon Leather, Dragon Horn, Dragon Claw, Dragon Eye, Dragon Sphere,’ the appearance rate of Rare-grade or higher items will be doubled. [Summon II] When summoning 'Spirits, Skill Tomes, or Mystical Pieces,' the appearance rate of Rare-grade or higher items will be doubled. [Summon II] When using ‘Legendary Spirit Summon,’ the appearance rate of Rare and Epic-grade Spirits will be doubled. [Common Product > Summon] When using ‘Dragon Material Summon Ticket I, II, III’, ‘Skill Tome Summon Ticket I, II, III’, ‘Spirit Stone Summon Ticket I, II, III,’ the appearance rate of Rare-grade or higher items will be doubled.

※ Please refer to [Notice - MIR4 Item Chance] for further details.

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

[System] Improved the game menu to display up to 16 subcategories. [System] Improved compatibility to allow the ‘Expand Skill Slot’ feature on Galaxy Fold devices. [Monster] Fixed an issue where the name of the monster was not displayed when dying to the clone of Azure Flame Emperor. [Skill] Fixed an issue where the debuff from the ‘Sweeping Storm’ skill was not removed even after using the ‘Epic Healing Tonic’ in certain cases. [Event] Adjusted the level difference range for obtaining event items through hunting monsters.

Before: Items could not be obtained if the level difference was more than 20.

After: Items cannot be obtained if the level difference is more than 40.