25 April 2025 Build 18233186 Edited 25 April 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
The following issues have been fixed:
Resetting the layout caused the available space for placing furniture to shrink.
Maps beyond the current progress could be selected.
Canceling "Start from the Beginning" prevented it from being selected again.
Facility icons beyond the current progress were displayed.

