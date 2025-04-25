The following issues have been fixed:
Resetting the layout caused the available space for placing furniture to shrink.
Maps beyond the current progress could be selected.
Canceling "Start from the Beginning" prevented it from being selected again.
Facility icons beyond the current progress were displayed.
Bug Fix Update 0.1.1
