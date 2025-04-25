 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18233120
Reduced “Trivial” false positives

  • Tweaked plausibility prompt to reduce chance of wrongly picking Trivial plausibility

  • Tweaked game logic to make thresholds more strict (removed +2 physical plausibility,+2 likelihood of success as a valid threshold for Trivial actions, leaving us with just +3 physical plausibility, +1 likelihood of success)

  • Made all in-combat actions automatically classified as non-trivial and forcing a roll check (can be disabled in options)

Added triviality options

Added “force roll checks when in combat” and “force roll checks when missing required item” to Options. They default to true.

Moddable triviality condition

Added a moddable file under “misc” called “triviality-condition.txt”; explanation is in the README file.

Nerfed physical plausibility score effect

It now ranges from -15 to +9 rather than -15 to +15.

Misc

  • Fixed bug where when AI picked an ability during the plausibility check, it wouldn’t mention it in the game log view

  • Removed dropdown for trivial roll check options which is no longer used

