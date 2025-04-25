Reduced “Trivial” false positives

Tweaked plausibility prompt to reduce chance of wrongly picking Trivial plausibility

Tweaked game logic to make thresholds more strict (removed +2 physical plausibility,+2 likelihood of success as a valid threshold for Trivial actions, leaving us with just +3 physical plausibility, +1 likelihood of success)

Made all in-combat actions automatically classified as non-trivial and forcing a roll check (can be disabled in options)

Added triviality options

Added “force roll checks when in combat” and “force roll checks when missing required item” to Options. They default to true.

Moddable triviality condition

Added a moddable file under “misc” called “triviality-condition.txt”; explanation is in the README file.

Nerfed physical plausibility score effect

It now ranges from -15 to +9 rather than -15 to +15.

Misc