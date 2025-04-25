 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18233103
Update notes via Steam Community

Add new dialogue

Added more date information

Added disorders page under About

Corrected grammar

Fixed game crash at line 67670 from call jaysnew from _call_jaysnew changed to call jaysanew

