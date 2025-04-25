1.3

---Adjustments---

Increased the EXP of most monsters (except for those in Chapter 1).

Adjusted equipment.

Fixed some equipment values.

Heavy armor now provides more def but less mdf.

Psionic gear now offers def but more mdf, and additionally provides some magic evasion rate.

New heavy and light shields introduced in Chapter 4.

---Bug Fixes---

Fixed the issue where natives did not clear buffs in the second playthrough.

Fixed the issue where NPCs did not disappear after completing the special hunting quest in Flower Field.

Using "生" now restores 10% VS.

When Bale leaves the party, a menu will now open to allow players to remove more important equipment.

Fixed the issue where the medical kit could not be used.

Fixed the error where the special hunting quest in Chapter 4 teleported to the wrong map.

Fixed the issue where players were still invisible in the Black Water ending.

Strange mushrooms and strange plums will now restore hunger.

Fixed the bug where withering affected VE absorption.