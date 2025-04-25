 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18232979 Edited 25 April 2025 – 08:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added walk movement (Ctrl)

  • Running speed synced with animation speed

  • Fixed 3P camera from clipping while prone/diving

  • FBIK enabled at all times, other players have reduced updates

  • Added more controls to keyboard options

  • Added true first person camera (very experimental)

