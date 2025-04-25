-
Added walk movement (Ctrl)
Running speed synced with animation speed
Fixed 3P camera from clipping while prone/diving
FBIK enabled at all times, other players have reduced updates
Added more controls to keyboard options
Added true first person camera (very experimental)
[4/24/25] - Patch Notes (True FP)
Update notes via Steam Community
