 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18232840 Edited 25 April 2025 – 03:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue with the music overlapping during the credits
-Fixed an issue with the controller unable to skip a line in Fia News UI

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1346361
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1346363
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 1346364
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link