Hello, Commanders!

We’re releasing a hotfix to address several bugs that significantly impact gameplay.

The following issues have been fixed:

Fixed an issue where the achievement Perfect Preparation could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where enemy units were occasionally not recognized as targets in the battle The End of Infinity.

A community journal about ideation in the development process is coming next week.

P.S) Do you think the Commander Quest is fun when playing with a gamepad?