Hello, Commanders!
We’re releasing a hotfix to address several bugs that significantly impact gameplay.
The following issues have been fixed:
-
Fixed an issue where the achievement Perfect Preparation could not be completed.
-
Fixed an issue where enemy units were occasionally not recognized as targets in the battle The End of Infinity.
A community journal about ideation in the development process is coming next week.
P.S) Do you think the Commander Quest is fun when playing with a gamepad?
Changed files in this update