 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18232784 Edited 25 April 2025 – 09:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Commanders!

We’re releasing a hotfix to address several bugs that significantly impact gameplay.

The following issues have been fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where the achievement Perfect Preparation could not be completed.

  • Fixed an issue where enemy units were occasionally not recognized as targets in the battle The End of Infinity.

A community journal about ideation in the development process is coming next week.

P.S) Do you think the Commander Quest is fun when playing with a gamepad?

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2697931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link