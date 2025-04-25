 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18232778 Edited 25 April 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Working on some more of the community feedback, as well as a little level up fanfare just as a fun break

Here's what's going live:

  • Fixed text laying on SimPlayer inspect screen that blocked other objects

  • Fixed Reverse Y Axis not applying to first person cam

  • Rebindable controls added for:
    -Target Group Members 1, 2, 3
    -Target Self
    -Pick up 1 from stack
    -Pick up 10 from stack

  • Water now renders properly in Blight

  • Water now renders properly in Rottenfoot

  • Added some "Level up!" fanfare

BUGS

  • Can no longer backstab or use other attack skills on self

  • Holding Control + Shift while picking up an item no longer deletes the item

  • Dying mid-zone will no longer cause the revive window to stay active

  • Upha and Apha are now on the appropriate faction

  • Morbidities' Grasp now toggles auto attack on like other spells do

  • SimPlayer pullers should not target summoned pets anymore as a pull target

Please let me know of any continuing issues!

-Brian

