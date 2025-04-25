Working on some more of the community feedback, as well as a little level up fanfare just as a fun break
Here's the latest:
Here's what's going live:
-
Fixed text laying on SimPlayer inspect screen that blocked other objects
-
Fixed Reverse Y Axis not applying to first person cam
-
Rebindable controls added for:
-Target Group Members 1, 2, 3
-Target Self
-Pick up 1 from stack
-Pick up 10 from stack
-
Water now renders properly in Blight
-
Water now renders properly in Rottenfoot
-
Added some "Level up!" fanfare
BUGS
-
Can no longer backstab or use other attack skills on self
-
Holding Control + Shift while picking up an item no longer deletes the item
-
Dying mid-zone will no longer cause the revive window to stay active
-
Upha and Apha are now on the appropriate faction
-
Morbidities' Grasp now toggles auto attack on like other spells do
-
SimPlayer pullers should not target summoned pets anymore as a pull target
Please let me know of any continuing issues!
-Brian
