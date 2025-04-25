Working on some more of the community feedback, as well as a little level up fanfare just as a fun break

Here's the latest:

Here's what's going live:

Fixed text laying on SimPlayer inspect screen that blocked other objects

Fixed Reverse Y Axis not applying to first person cam

Rebindable controls added for:

-Target Group Members 1, 2, 3

-Target Self

-Pick up 1 from stack

-Pick up 10 from stack

Water now renders properly in Blight

Water now renders properly in Rottenfoot

Added some "Level up!" fanfare

BUGS

Can no longer backstab or use other attack skills on self

Holding Control + Shift while picking up an item no longer deletes the item

Dying mid-zone will no longer cause the revive window to stay active

Upha and Apha are now on the appropriate faction

Morbidities' Grasp now toggles auto attack on like other spells do

SimPlayer pullers should not target summoned pets anymore as a pull target

Please let me know of any continuing issues!

-Brian