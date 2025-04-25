ALPHA 3 IS HERE!

We are kicking off playtesting for Alpha 3 this weekend, while the team is at LVL UP, and have extended playtest hours to get more players into the game!

Extended Playtesting Hours for this Week:

4/25: 5pm - 11pm CST (April 25, 10:00 PM – April 26, 4:00 AM UTC)

4/26 11am- 6pm CST (April 26, 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM UTC)

PATCH NOTES

GENERAL

Can now see champion abilities in the TAB/Select screen in-game

All dashes are immune to slows while dashing

Players were experiencing getting double slowed, so using a dash to cleanse a slow was not working as intended.

All Ultimates are immune to slows while activating

Since ultimates are no longer immune to damage, if a player is slowed while using an ultimate, it’s too hard of a counter to shut it down and KO the player.

Now immune when walking out of the dugout for 2 seconds

Can cast and use abilities once having left the dugout

WILDCARDS

Changed from 5 → 3 in a deck

When a Wildcard is captured, a 90-second timer will start

If the timer runs out, the Wildcards are removed from the players

If a player is KO’d, the Wildcards are removed from them

If a player gets a KO, the timer is increased by 10 seconds

If a player picks up a new Wildcard, the timer resets to 90 seconds

CHAMPIONS

Neva

Fixed bug with her getting stuck

Fixed bug not being able to use Sidekick

Fixed bug with XO not returning to her

Hack Mechanic

Hack no longer prevents summoning

Dash

Now cleanses slows

Ultimate

Now Hacks on activation

Increased movement speed from 600 → 900

Increased attack speed from 0.7 → 1

Ragna

Sidekick

Changed from global → 50m

SUMMONS

Vitadrop

Lifelink healing changed from 50% → 100%

Broc

Lifelink healing changed from 50% → 100%

Damage changed from 50 → 35

Buckshot

Each consecutive hit increases the damage done to a maximum of 100 per shot

Starting damage is 40

Increased damage per shot is 20

Lumph

Replaced instant Overheal with Overheal-over-time ability

Increased total overhealing done to 100 HP over 5 seconds

RB-IT

Fixed a bug where dashing after being hit by RB-IT would not cleanse the Time Dilation

Burnout

Fire Trail duration decreased from 5 → 1 seconds

Fire Trail damage increased from 35 → 50

Skye

Fixed to apply Overclocked all the time

Fixed to cleanse slows

Heartburn

Increased fireball size (radius) by 50%

Increased fireball travel speed by 10%

Increased fireball damage 40 → 50

Fireball now correctly deals FIRE damage

GAMEPLAY EFFECTS

The following effects no longer stack:

Overclocked won't stack

Enrage won't stack

Time Dilation won't stack

UI

Deck building screen UI updated

Champion select screen UI updated

KNOWN ISSUES

Goalie Health Bar

On occasion, the goalie health bar will not reflect the damage the goalie has taken. It’s a HUD issue only — the goalie will take damage and be KO’d as expected.

End of Match Rewards

The rewards UI shown at the end of a match can show +0 coins . Coins are being awarded as expected, and the coin count does update to reflect your actual rewards.

Challenges

The Challenges UI may not update, even though your progress toward completing the challenge is being captured.

We can't wait to see you in the arena and get your feedback! We appreciate your help!