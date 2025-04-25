ALPHA 3 IS HERE!
We are kicking off playtesting for Alpha 3 this weekend, while the team is at LVL UP, and have extended playtest hours to get more players into the game!
Extended Playtesting Hours for this Week:
4/25: 5pm - 11pm CST (April 25, 10:00 PM – April 26, 4:00 AM UTC)
4/26 11am- 6pm CST (April 26, 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM UTC)
PATCH NOTES
4.25 Update
GENERAL
-
Can now see champion abilities in the TAB/Select screen in-game
-
All dashes are immune to slows while dashing
Players were experiencing getting double slowed, so using a dash to cleanse a slow was not working as intended.
-
All Ultimates are immune to slows while activating
Since ultimates are no longer immune to damage, if a player is slowed while using an ultimate, it’s too hard of a counter to shut it down and KO the player.
-
Now immune when walking out of the dugout for 2 seconds
-
Can cast and use abilities once having left the dugout
WILDCARDS
-
Changed from 5 → 3 in a deck
-
When a Wildcard is captured, a 90-second timer will start
-
If the timer runs out, the Wildcards are removed from the players
-
If a player is KO’d, the Wildcards are removed from them
-
If a player gets a KO, the timer is increased by 10 seconds
-
If a player picks up a new Wildcard, the timer resets to 90 seconds
CHAMPIONS
Neva
-
Fixed bug with her getting stuck
-
Fixed bug not being able to use Sidekick
-
Fixed bug with XO not returning to her
Hack Mechanic
- Hack no longer prevents summoning
Dash
- Now cleanses slows
Ultimate
-
Now Hacks on activation
-
Increased movement speed from 600 → 900
-
Increased attack speed from 0.7 → 1
Ragna
Sidekick
- Changed from global → 50m
SUMMONS
Vitadrop
- Lifelink healing changed from 50% → 100%
Broc
-
Lifelink healing changed from 50% → 100%
-
Damage changed from 50 → 35
Buckshot
-
Each consecutive hit increases the damage done to a maximum of 100 per shot
-
Starting damage is 40
-
Increased damage per shot is 20
Lumph
-
Replaced instant Overheal with Overheal-over-time ability
-
Increased total overhealing done to 100 HP over 5 seconds
RB-IT
- Fixed a bug where dashing after being hit by RB-IT would not cleanse the Time Dilation
Burnout
-
Fire Trail duration decreased from 5 → 1 seconds
-
Fire Trail damage increased from 35 → 50
Skye
-
Fixed to apply Overclocked all the time
-
Fixed to cleanse slows
Heartburn
-
Increased fireball size (radius) by 50%
-
Increased fireball travel speed by 10%
-
Increased fireball damage 40 → 50
-
Fireball now correctly deals FIRE damage
GAMEPLAY EFFECTS
The following effects no longer stack:
-
Overclocked won't stack
-
Enrage won't stack
-
Time Dilation won't stack
UI
-
Deck building screen UI updated
-
Champion select screen UI updated
KNOWN ISSUES
-
Goalie Health Bar
On occasion, the goalie health bar will not reflect the damage the goalie has taken. It’s a HUD issue only — the goalie will take damage and be KO’d as expected.
-
End of Match Rewards
The rewards UI shown at the end of a match can show +0 coins. Coins are being awarded as expected, and the coin count does update to reflect your actual rewards.
-
Challenges
The Challenges UI may not update, even though your progress toward completing the challenge is being captured.
We can't wait to see you in the arena and get your feedback! We appreciate your help!
Changed files in this update