The 4 new Challenge Levels are now available!



The S-Rank paths in these levels are designed to incorporate some of the tricks that speedrunners have discovered since the release of the game. Check out some of the awesome runs being posted to the Speedrun.com page if you want to see some of these techniques in action!

All new Challenge level gates, marked with the golden leaf icon in the title, will become accessible in Amethyst Ascent Hub World when you have gathered all the leaves in the main game.

We added a special pop-up prompt to warp you directly to the first Challenge Level once you gather all other leaves, but just in case you dismiss the prompt;

Using the Level select screen to access the levels:

Continue a file where you have collected every other Golden Leaf

Open the Pause Menu

Open the Level Select

Click the " W1 " tab

Select Level 1-2

Exit Level 1-2, Challenge Level 1 is just below it in the W1 map!

We hope you enjoy the additional Challenge Levels! Please share your thoughts on our Discord.

Thanks again for your interest in Unless!

Can you find the hidden Crewmate in the background art of the new levels?