added an alternate route around the hot air balloon segment on the first part of the cloud level
fixed an issue where the achievement for beating the cloud level would not trigger
Small bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
added an alternate route around the hot air balloon segment on the first part of the cloud level
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update