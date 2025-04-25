 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18232561 Edited 25 April 2025 – 02:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

added an alternate route around the hot air balloon segment on the first part of the cloud level
fixed an issue where the achievement for beating the cloud level would not trigger

Changed files in this update

Depot 3103321
