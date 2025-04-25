INTRODUCING : MOFO'in CHECK POINTS BOYEE!!!!!!!!!!

Why is this a big deal? No more frusterating start overs every 20 seconds. And now, in this version I can afford to make every 20 seconds until the checkpoint EXCITING. Because I don't have to worry about killing you and make you walk 90 seconds back. This keeps the pace up! Because now I can go balls to the walls and throw enemies at you. The game is SO MUCH BETTER, and more balanced now. Way less frusterating. The other versions of this game pale in comparison - I think this is a an EXCELLENT update and probably the biggest one since I added character selections and you can be parodies of public figures. Yeah, it's that BIG of a deal. Try it out, And leave a review, let me know what you think now the game has improved so much.